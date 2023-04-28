The 10 Best PVE Sniper Rifles in Destiny 2 (May 2023)

Sniper rifles are some of the strongest PVE weapons in the entirety of Destiny 2. This is due to their high damage, ease of use, and strong perk combinations. Yet, there have been a ton of snipers throughout the game’s history, so it can be difficult to determine which ones you should unlock. So if you’re a new player or just aren’t sure what sniper rifles to nab before Lightfall launches, here are the 10 best options in Destiny 2:

(This list is in no particular order.)

Best PVE Sniper Rifles

1. Succession

Alright, let’s get the best legendary sniper in the game out of the way first. Acquired in the Deep Stone Crypt raid, Succession is an Aggressive Frame sniper rifle that deals high damage, boasts solid range, and has some truly terrific perks. What makes this weapon is the Reconstruction perk, which slowly overfills the magazine regardless if you have it out or stowed. This, in combination with either Firing Line or Vorpal Weapon, allows you to output a ton of boss damage in a short amount of time. Plus, you can craft this firearm, meaning you can get enhanced versions of these perks for additional benefits. Seriously, if you are grabbing any legendary sniper rifle before Lightfall launches make sure it’s Succession.

2. Izanagi’s Burden

Unquestionably the most popular exotic sniper rifle in the game, Izanagi’s Burden is a powerhouse weapon that deals an absolutely absurd amount of burst damage. This is thanks to the Honed Edge perk, which allows players to condense four rounds into a single shot. Because of this, Izanagi’s Burden is the go-to choice for those who want to quickly eliminate a Champion or boss. It’s a firearm used in most endgame activities and is considered essential for day-one raids since it can help deal with tougher enemies. Plus, with linear fusion rifles and rocket launchers dominating the meta, a lot of players have an exotic slot open.

3. IKELOS_SR_v1.0.3

This is the third time we’ve gotten the IKELOS sniper rifle and it’s the best iteration of this gun. This is largely due to the great perk pool and the fact that you can craft it with enhanced perks. In the first slot, you’ll want either Fourth Time’s the Charm or Overflow with Focused Fury to ensure that you are firing as many rounds as possible without needing to reload. Getting a magazine perk like Appended Mag can help increase the number of rounds you send down range. Of all the guns on the list, this is also one of the easiest to grind for right now since it’s tied to the current season.

4. Cloudstrike

Cloudstrike might surprise some folks, but this is a remarkably strong weapon once you get the exotic catalyst. Raining lighting bolts on your enemies is already a lot of fun, but once you unlock the Triple Tap perk you can deal a significant amount of damage to an enemy. Even though I wouldn’t bring this gun into every Grandmaster Nightfall or raid, it’s still a superb option when there is an Arc damage bonus modifier. Also, it’s sometimes nice to not use the same three or four sniper rifles – especially if you prefer to use a Kinetic primary weapon.

5. Albruna-D

Another choice that might surprise some people, but this Gambit sniper rifle is quite good. Similar to Cloudstrike, this is another more niche sniper rifle that excels whenever you need an Arc sniper rifle. This is thanks to a mix of the weapon’s high damage output and the remarkably deep perk pool it offers. The first column can get perks such as Clown Cartridge, Triple Tap, and Field Prep, while the second column offers Vorpal Weapon, Firing Line, and Frenzy. It’s also a Hakke’s gun, meaning it deals extra damage to vehicles which can be useful for future bosses or encounters.

6. Irukandji

A newcomer to our list, Irukandji is a Rapid-Fire Frame, Stasis sniper rifle that is going to be quite strong when the Season 21 sniper buff rolls in. Currently, our only Stasis sniper rifle, Irukandji can roll with Envious Assassin, Fourth Time’s the Charm, and Rapid Hit in the third column and Firing Line or Focused Fury in the last column. This makes it surprisingly versatile and quite strong whenever a Stasis surge is active. While it’s not the best sniper rifle available, it’s definitely good to have for anyone running Stasis builds or who wants to get additional damage via surges. Unfortunately, it’s a world drop weapon so get ready to rely entirely on RNG if you are trying to farm this sniper.

7. Uzume RR4

Currently, this is the only gun on this list you cannot obtain any more. Tied to Nightfalls, the Uzume RR4 is a Solar sniper rifle that not only has some good perks but has an Adept form that boosts its other stats. I know I’m repeating myself, but the perks you’ll want for this gun are Triple Tap and Vorpal Weapon. Despite not having an intrinsic perk, this is still a great choice if you need a solid Solar sniper rifle and didn’t get a good roll of the IKELOS_SR_v1.0.3.

8. Praedyth’s Revenge

For a decent amount of time, the Praedyth’s Revenge was my favorite sniper rifle in Destiny 2. Found in the Vault of Glass, this sniper can roll with this raid’s unique perk, Rewind Rounds. Essentially, if you land every single shot on an enemy then you will be refunded around 40% of the magazine once it’s empty. Combining this with High Impact Reserves to get a pretty substantial damage boost since those refunded bullets will also gain the benefits of this perk. Additionally, you can get a Timelost variant of this gun via the Master version of Vault of Glass to further increase its stats. While there are other “Best in Slot” choices, Praedyth’s Revenge is too unique to not include it.

9. Fugue-55

There aren’t a ton of great options when it comes to Void sniper rifles, which is why you’ll want to have at least one good roll of Fugue-55. Similar to other snipers on this list, you’ll mainly want a good roll of the Fugue-55 for any content with Void damage modifiers. It can roll with staples like Fourth Time’s the Charm/Vorpal Weapon or Lead From Gold/Firing Line.

10. Thoughtless

Rounding out our list is a contender for best-in-slot for legendary, Kinetic sniper rifles. Tied to Season of the Risen, Thoughtless is a craftable weapon that can roll with Overflow/Firing Line. What I like about this gun, outside of its impressive stats, is that it falls into the Adaptive Frame archetype. Meaning if Bungie does nerf Aggressive Frame sniper rifles or buffs Adaptive Frames then this weapon will be one of the best options for boss DPS available. Thoughtless is also a terrific alternative for those who can’t grind for a Succession since you can craft or grind for one since the Season of the Risen activities are still available.