The 10 Best PVE SMGs in Destiny 2 (January 2023)

If you’re looking for a close-quarters crowd control weapon in Destiny 2, then you’re probably reaching for an SMG. There are plenty to choose from, so here are our picks for the 10 best PVE SMGs in Destiny 2. This list isn’t in any particular order — these are all great weapons depending on your needs and preferences.

1. Osteo Striga — Best Destiny 2 PVE SMGs

Osteo Striga is a potent add control weapon. Especially when it’s fully crafted, it can dispose of weaker enemies extremely quickly. It works even better for Warlocks using the Necrotic Grip exotics, who can spread the poison it inflicts between foes.

2. Riskrunner

It may be quite old at this point, but Riskrunner is still plenty reliable. In any situation in which you’re likely to be facing Arc shields and Arc-wielding enemies, Riskrunner will chew through even tougher Destiny 2 enemies with a quickness. Against enemies that don’t use Arc it’s less useful, but you can always pop its Exotic perk yourself using your own Arc grenades.

3. Prolonged Engagement

It’s effectively a Stasis version of Funnelweb, which also appears on this list. Prolonged Engagement can roll fantastic perks like Adagio, Headstone, Frenzy, and Subsistence. It also has the great Veist Stinger Origin Trait. Really, its only major failing is that it has an enormous perk pool, many of which are underwhelming. There’s also no reliable way to farm for it, so finding your perfect roll may take a while.

4. Submission — Best Destiny 2 PVE SMGs

Obtained from the Vow of the Disciple Raid, Submission is one of the best kinetic SMGs in the game. It’s got a nice spread of ammo and damage perks, it’s craftable, and there’s even an Adept version if you care to obtain it. Souldrinker is a pretty good Origin Trait, too.

5. Calus Mini-Tool

Probably the most popular weapon to come out of Season of the Haunted, the Calus Mini-Tool is an add-killing machine. It boosts your movement speed, can roll Incandescent, and feels great to fire. Definitely the best Solar SMG currently available in Destiny 2.

6. Funnelweb

When Funnelweb was introduced in the Witch Queen expansion it became an instant player favorite. Not only does it have superb handling and decent stability, it has the Veist Stinger Origin Trait, a small but useful perk pool, and can benefit from Volatile Rounds. It was great in Witch Queen, and it’s still an outstanding SMG.

7. IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3 — Best Destiny 2 PVE SMGs

The third version of the IKELOS SMG is the best yet, with a new Origin Trait and access to the Arc-specific Voltshot perk — it’s even craftable now. It’s probably the best non-Exotic Arc SMG in Destiny 2 at the moment, and while it pairs great with Arc subclasses, pretty much anyone can get some use out of it.

8. Unforgiven

The only SMG on this list to share a name with a Clint Eastwood movie, Unforgiven is an aggressive Void SMG with a lot going for it. While it can’t be crafted, its perk pool is well-suited to PVE, and the Bitterspite Origin Trait provides a nice bonus to reload speed whenever you take damage. Void subclass users can get the most out of this weapon — the combination of Golden Tricorn and Volatile Rounds can push its damage output to ridiculous levels.

9. Huckleberry

Ah, good old Huckleberry — for when you absolutely, positively never want to stop shooting. Huckleberry has the disadvantage of being a kinetic weapon and thus not benefitting from any elemental burns in activities, but it still shreds. And kinetic weapons are supposed to be getting a boost at some point in the near future, so that should help it out.

10. Blood Feud — Best Destiny 2 PVE SMGs

It’s a little odd-looking, but Blood Feud can be a powerful weapon in the hands of Stasis users. Our preferred perk combination is Ambitious Assassin/Headstone, since kills from shattering the crystals generated by the latter can trigger the former. Throw on Font of Might and Blood Feud is a real force to be reckoned with.