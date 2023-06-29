The 10 Best PVE SMGs in Destiny 2 (June 2023)

If you’re looking for a close-quarters crowd control weapon in Destiny 2, then you’re probably reaching for an SMG. There are plenty to choose from, so here are our picks for the 10 best PVE SMGs in Destiny 2. This list isn’t in any particular order — these are all great weapons depending on your needs and preferences.

March 2023: Removed Blood Feud, added The Immortal

June 2023: Removed Prolonged Engagement and The Huckleberry, added Shayura’s Wrath and Tarrabah

1. Osteo Striga — Best Destiny 2 PVE SMGs

Osteo Striga is a potent add control weapon. Especially when it’s fully crafted, it can dispose of weaker enemies extremely quickly. It works even better for Warlocks using the Necrotic Grip exotics, who can spread the poison it inflicts between foes.

2. Riskrunner

It may be quite old at this point, but Riskrunner is still plenty reliable. In any situation in which you’re likely to be facing Arc shields and Arc-wielding enemies, Riskrunner will chew through even tougher Destiny 2 enemies with a quickness. Against enemies that don’t use Arc it’s less useful, but you can always pop its Exotic perk yourself using your own Arc grenades.

3. Shayura’s Wrath

Shayura’s Wrath is one of the go-to Void submachine guns for all Guardians and has been reputable since its introduction during the Season of the Splicer. Despite The Immortal stealing its thunder, this SMG’s traits still make it a great weapon for both PVE and PVP. Focus on getting the Perpetual Motion and Golden Tricorn trait combination. These improve weapon stability, handling, and reload speed while moving. It also awards a 15% bonus damage for seven seconds after each final blow, respectively. Tackle the Trials of Osiris to get this weapon.

4. Submission — Best Destiny 2 PVE SMGs

Obtained from the Vow of the Disciple Raid, Submission is one of the best kinetic SMGs in the game. It’s got a nice spread of ammo and damage perks, it’s craftable, and there’s even an Adept version if you care to obtain it. Souldrinker is a pretty good Origin Trait, too.

5. Calus Mini-Tool

Probably the most popular weapon to come out of Season of the Haunted, the Calus Mini-Tool is an add-killing machine. It boosts your movement speed, can roll Incandescent, and feels great to fire. Definitely the best Solar SMG currently available in Destiny 2.

6. Funnelweb

When Funnelweb was introduced in the Witch Queen expansion it became an instant player favorite. Not only does it have superb handling and decent stability, it has the Veist Stinger Origin Trait, a small but useful perk pool, and can benefit from Volatile Rounds. It was great in Witch Queen, and it’s still an outstanding SMG.

7. IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3 — Best Destiny 2 PVE SMGs

The third version of the IKELOS SMG is the best yet, with a new Origin Trait and access to the Arc-specific Voltshot perk — it’s even craftable now. It’s probably the best non-Exotic Arc SMG in Destiny 2 at the moment, and while it pairs great with Arc subclasses, pretty much anyone can get some use out of it.

8. Unforgiven

The only SMG on this list to share a name with a Clint Eastwood movie, Unforgiven is an aggressive Void SMG with a lot going for it. While it can’t be crafted, its perk pool is well-suited to PVE, and the Bitterspite Origin Trait provides a nice bonus to reload speed whenever you take damage. Void subclass users can get the most out of this weapon — the combination of Golden Tricorn and Volatile Rounds can push its damage output to ridiculous levels.

9. Tarrabah

This Solar SMG is perhaps one of the best weapons for you to pick up from the Exotic Kiosk. All of this is thanks to its intrinsic perk called Ravenous Beast, enabling this weapon to store power whenever you deal or receive damage — this makes the Tarrabah an absolute monster. So, once the power is full, you can unleash the beast. The trait significantly increases your damage output, sprint speed, and fire rate, but reduces your reload times.

10. The Immortal — Best Destiny 2 PVE SMGs

Of the two Strand SMGs currently in Destiny 2, The Immortal is by far the better option. It has two fantastic Origin Traits in Alacrity and Field-Tested, damage perks like Target Lock, and has access to the Strand perk Hatchling. If you can nab a good roll of this thing from Trials, it’s an excellent choice for any Strand subclass user.