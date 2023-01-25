The 10 Best PVE Scout Rifles in Destiny 2 (January 2023)

Scout rifles Destiny 2 are single-shot precision weapons great for high-end content. There are plenty to choose from, so here are our picks for the 10 best PVE auto rifles in Destiny 2. This list isn’t in any particular order — these are all fantastic weapons depending on your needs and preferences.

1. Touch of Malice — Best Destiny 2 PVE Scout Rifles

The original gun-in-a-bag, Touch of Malice is a solid scout rifle that’s on this list for one major reason: its alt-fire mode makes it pretty decent at boss DPS. Is it the best choice for most content? Maybe not, but the novelty and fun of whittling a boss’s health down with those big Taken blasts makes it notable.

2. Night Watch

One of the all-timer Destiny 2 guns, Night Watch has been around for ages and nearly always been an effective choice in general PVE activities. Having Explosive Payload on a scout rifle is basically a free damage boost in PVE, and something like Rapid Hit or Overflow to reduce your reloading downtime makes it even more effective. As a lightweight frame, Night Watch also boosts your movement speed. Night Watch isn’t only one of the best scout rifles in Destiny 2, it’s one of the best weapons, period.

3. Tears of Contrition

If you prefer precision frames to lightweight, then the kinetic Tears of Contrition might be the scout rifle for you. It’s a craftable weapon with a pretty decent Origin Trait in Extrovert, and it has solid all-purpose perks like Triple Tap, Perpetual Motion, and Vorpal Weapon. Of course, it also gets the all-important Explosive Payload.

4. Aisha’s Embrace — Best Destiny 2 PVE Scout Rifles

You had to play Trials of Osiris to get it, but Aisha’s Embrace is a superlative PVE scout rifle. This thing has options. Perpetual Motion, Adagio, Multikill Clip, Vorpal Weapon, Focused Fury — the list goes on. And like all Trials weapons, it gets the Origin Trait Alacrity, which is one of the best in the game when you’re running solo.

5. Long Arm

Dropping from the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon in Season of the Seraph, Long Arm is an aggressive frame scout rifle that hits harder than many weapons on this list but also has more recoil to manage. It can do the basic Rapid Hit/Explosive Payload, but also gets some more esoteric perks like Redirection. The Tex Balanced Stock Origin Trait encourages switching between hip firing and aiming down sights, making this a pretty unique weapon.

6. Vouchsafe

Like Night Watch, Vouchsafe is an older scout rifle that’s still very relevant in Destiny 2 today. It’s a lightweight Void weapon that looks cool and has very few perks that are bad for PVE. Basically, stay away from Under Pressure, Killing Wind, and Eye of the Storm, and pretty much any other combo is going to be workable.

7. Staccato-46 — Best Destiny 2 PVE Scout Rifles

Need a Solar scout rifle? Staccato-46 is your go-to. For lower-level content, Incandescent is a good time. For Grandmaster Nightfalls and the like, there’s Explosive Payload or Adaptive Munitions. The only real issue with this weapon is that there’s no reliable way to farm it. Thankfully, though, it has a pretty small perk pool, so it shouldn’t be too hard to get your desired roll.

8. Doom of Chelchis

Doom of Chelchis is unreal. It’s craftable, it can benefit from Volatile Rounds on Void subclasses, it has a fantastic Origin Trait — it’s got it all. Plus, perks like Repulsor Brace, Firefly, Frenzy, Explosive Payload. You can even roll Firefly/Dragonfly on Doom of Chelchis. Hilarious.

9. Tarnished Mettle

Added in Season of Plunder, Tarnished Mettle is essentially an Arc Night Watch. It’s a lightweight frame with access to the Rapid Hit/Explosive Payload perk combo, and hey — it’s craftable! If you love the feel of Night Watch but need an Arc weapon for whatever reason, Tarnished Mettle is there for you.

10. Perses-D — Best Destiny 2 PVE Scout Rifles

The only Stasis scout rifle on this list, Perses-D has the usual Headstone that you expect on Stasis weapons, but in most cases will be better off with Explosive Payload in the fourth column. It can also roll a Stats For All/One For All combo, which is nice. It’s a good pick for Stasis users who want a weapon that can benefit from Font of Might, and with the Hakke Breach Armaments Origin Trait, it even pops Stasis crystals more easily than other guns.