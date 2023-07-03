The 10 Best PVE Pulse Rifles in Destiny 2 (July 2023)

Pulse rifles in Destiny 2 are burst-firing weapons that have a lot of flexibility, falling somewhere between a scout rifle and an auto rifle. There are plenty to choose from, so here are our picks for the 10 best PVE pulse rifles in Destiny 2. This list isn’t in any particular order — these are all great weapons depending on your needs and preferences.

March 2023: Removed Chattering Bone, added Battle Scar

July 2023: Removed Ogma PR6, Syncopation-53, and Battle Scar. Added Revision Zero, Graviton Lance, and Collective Obligation.

1. Outbreak Perfected — Best Destiny 2 PVE Pulse Rifles

Outbreak Perfected has been a powerful Destiny 2 Exotic weapon ever since its introduction way back in Season of Opulence. It’s a hard-hitting, accurate rifle that has the added benefit of debuffing your target with each hit. It’s even better with the catalyst, which allows its SIVA nanites to spread to other foes.

2. Disparity

Added in Season of the Seraph, Disparity is an aggressive frame Stasis pulse rifle with a lot going for it. With access to traits like Headstone, Desperado, and and Outlaw, it can chew through enemies — and it’s even better if you’re running a Stasis subclass so that it can benefit from the Font of Might mod.

3. Smite of Merain

An adaptive frame pulse rifle, Smite of Merain drops from the King’s Fall Raid. It’s a flexible weapon with a lot of possibilities, but one of the best is as a backup DPS weapon. Slap Vorpal Weapon and Focused Fury on this thing and it can do a surprising amount of damage to bosses if you’re out of Special and Heavy ammo.

4. BXR-55 Battler — Best Destiny 2 PVE Pulse Rifles

Based on the battle rifle from Bungie’s Halo, the BXR-55 got a big boost back in Season of the Haunted, when it got access to traits like Incandescent. It’s also craftable now, meaning that it’s easier than even to get your desired roll. If you need a Solar pulse rifle, then BXR-55 is one of the best around.

5. Insidious — Best Destiny 2 PVE Pulse Rifles

One of the Vow of the Disciple raid weapons, Insidious is probably the best Arc pulse rifle in Destiny 2 right now. You can run a grenade-focused build with Demolitionist/Adrenaline Junkie, or in higher-level content you can try something like Rapid Hit/One For All. You’ve got a lot of choices for perks with Insidious, and only a few of them are objectively bad.

6. Revision Zero

Players collected this Exotic pulse rifle during the Season of the Seraph. While it excels at PVP, the Revision Zero is capable of solving any PVE challenges you face due to its alt-fire mode that transforms this pulse rifle into a decent sniper rifle. Also, with the Vorpal trait to deal extra damage to vehicles, bosses, and Guardians, it will become a force to be reckoned with.

7. Veles-X

Veles-X is the Season of the Seraph ritual weapon. If you’re a Void main, it’s a must-have. The combination of Golden Tricorn and Volatile rounds gives Veles-X a massive, easily-procced damage buff, making it fantastic in both low-level content and more difficult activities with a Void burn active.

8. Graviton Lance

Out of all the pulse rifles in this list, the Graviton Lance may be the underdog of the bunch. It is also the oldest on the list, debuting during the Red War. With its intrinsic Black Hole trait, you can rip a hole in space-time to increase damage and recoil, with no falloff whatsoever. Not only that, every kill will both detonate and send tracking Void projectiles with the Cosmology trait. Farm those Exotic engrams to unlock the Graviton Lance.

9. Collective Obligation

One of the best weapon choices for Void builds is the Collective Obligation. It has the ability to debuff everything that dares to confront you. The intrinsic Void Leech trait will duplicate Void debuffs whenever it damages Weakened, Volatile, or Suppressed enemies. When the weapon is fully charged, you can change firing modes to deal damage using the same Void debuffs that the weapon leeched. The Umbral Sustenance lets you automatically reload whenever you gain Devour, a Void overshield, or become invisible.

10. No Time to Explain — Best Destiny 2 PVE Pulse Rifles

No Time to Explain isn’t as fancy as Outbreak Perfected — it doesn’t attach nanites to enemies or anything like that. What it does do is output consistent damage thanks to its perks. Rewind Again gives you ammo on precision hits, and Time-Slip opens up a portal when you hit ten stacks of the former that effectively doubles your damage. Pretty neat, and it’s also a fun nod to one of the goofiest lines in Destiny history.