The 10 Best PVE Auto Rifles in Destiny 2 (January 2023)

Auto rifles in Destiny 2 are, as the name implies, full-auto firing primary weapons that are great at crowd control. There are plenty to choose from, so here are our picks for the 10 best PVE auto rifles in Destiny 2. This list isn’t in any particular order — these are all great weapons depending on your needs and preferences.

1. Krait — Best Destiny 2 PVE Auto Rifles

Introduced in the Witch Queen expansion, Krait is an outstanding 720 RPM Stasis auto rifle. The Veist Stinger Origin Trait combined with a perk like Subsistence or Overflow means that it can fire for long periods without needing to reload, and One For All or Headstone are both solid picks for a damage/crowd control fourth column perk. Krait is simply a blast to wield, especially if you’re a Stasis user.

2. Ammit AR2

The Ammit AR2 has a lot going for it — a reliable precision frame, a useful Origin Trait, and the Incandescent perk. Oh, and did we mention that you can easily craft it through the quest introduced to Destiny 2 in Season of the Haunted? If you need a Solar auto rifle, the Ammit AR2 will see you through a lot of the game’s content.

3. Monte Carlo

The first Exotic auto rifle on this list, Monte Carlo may not stand up to content like Grandmaster Nightfalls, but for everything else it chews through enemies. It’s a melee-focused weapon, so it pairs best with builds that want to use their melee abilities as often as possible. Plus, it looks great and has several nice ornaments.

4. Sweet Sorrow — Best Destiny 2 PVE Auto Rifles

One of the Season of the Risen Cabal-themed weapons, Sweet Sorrow might not seem like much at first. But with the combination of One For All and Stats For All, it turns into an absolute bullet hose, spraying out Arc damage with hardly any downtime to reload. If you prefer, you can swap out Stats For All with Perpetual Motion. The Land Tank Origin Trait it shares with the other Risen seasonal weapons is pretty useful too, giving you a stacking boost to damage resistance after a kill.

5. Gnawing Hunger

An oldie but a goodie, Gnawing Hunger is an adaptive Void auto rifle that’s been with us through years of Destiny 2. With perks like Subsistence, Rampage, Auto-Loading Holster, and Demolitionist, Gnawing Hunger can be used for a lot of different purposes and got even better with the addition of Void 3.0 and Volatile Rounds.

6. Lodbrok-C

The newest auto rifle on this list, Lodbrok-C is a high-impact Hakke weapon. While the archetype isn’t to everyone’s tastes, Lodbrok-C has the interesting Target Lock perk, which increases damage the longer you’re firing on a target. This makes it great for taking out beefier enemies and even for doing boss damage in a pinch.

7. Quicksilver Storm — Best Destiny 2 PVE Auto Rifles

An Exotic weapon previewing the upcoming Lightfall, Quicksilver Storm has a neat intrinsic perk that fires micro-rockets after landing a few hits. Hitting enemies with a few of these rockets in turn enables a grenade launcher alternate firing mode. An all-around solid weapon, Quicksilver Storm feels great to use — it’s essentially an Exotic version of the old Steelfeather Repeater (RIP).

8. Chroma Rush

This thing really goes brrrr! With a small but excellent perk pool, Chroma Rush can wipe out adds like nobody’s business. It might not have an Origin Trait, being an older weapon from Season of the Splicer, but it’s still a fantastic auto rifle.

9. The Last Breath

Another great Arc auto rifle, The Last Breath can be obtained from the Prophecy dungeon. Like Chroma Rush, it doesn’t currently have an Origin Trait, but it has a ton of useful perks and few actually bad ones. Demolitionist/Adrenaline Junkie is one combination to consider, as is Subsistence/Frenzy.

10. Duty Bound — Best Destiny 2 PVE Auto Rifles

Duty Bound is one of the few auto rifles in Destiny 2 that can roll the perk combo of Triple Tap and Fourth Time’s the Charm. This is something of a gimmick combination, but it can let you keep firing for ages provided you keep landing criticals. A more reasonable roll for most content would be something like Triple Tap and Vorpal Weapon. With its Origin Trait of Stunning Recovery, Duty Bound can be very useful against Champions (assuming anti-Champion auto rifle mods are in the seasonal mix). There’s even an Adept version available through Grandmaster Nightfalls.