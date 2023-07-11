The 10 Best PVE Auto Rifles in Destiny 2 (July 2023)

Auto rifles in Destiny 2 are, as the name implies, full-auto firing primary weapons that are great at crowd control. There are plenty to choose from, so here are our picks for the 10 best PVE auto rifles in Destiny 2. This list isn’t in any particular order — these are all great weapons depending on your needs and preferences.

March 2023: Removed Chroma Rush and The Last Breath, added Perpetualis and Rufus’s Fury

July 2023: Removed Sweet Sorrow, Lodbrok-C, and Duty Bound. Added Centrifuse, Age-Old Bond, and Chroma Rush.

1. Krait — Best Destiny 2 PVE Auto Rifles

Introduced in the Witch Queen expansion, Krait is an outstanding 720 RPM Stasis auto rifle. The Veist Stinger Origin Trait combined with a perk like Subsistence or Overflow means that it can fire for long periods without needing to reload, and One For All or Headstone are both solid picks for a damage/crowd control fourth column perk. Krait is simply a blast to wield, especially if you’re a Stasis user.

2. Ammit AR2

The Ammit AR2 has a lot going for it — a reliable precision frame, a useful Origin Trait, and the Incandescent perk. Oh, and did we mention that you can easily craft it through the quest introduced to Destiny 2 in Season of the Haunted? If you need a Solar auto rifle, the Ammit AR2 will see you through a lot of the game’s content.

3. Monte Carlo

The first Exotic auto rifle on this list, Monte Carlo may not stand up to content like Grandmaster Nightfalls, but for everything else it chews through enemies. It’s a melee-focused weapon, so it pairs best with builds that want to use their melee abilities as often as possible. Plus, it looks great and has several nice ornaments.

4. Centrifuse

The Centrifuse is one of the new Exotics introduced during the Season of the Deep, and it’s already becoming a fan-favorite among auto rifle aficionados. Its Overcharge Capacitor will charge your weapon after sprinting, sliding, and firing. With a high charge, final blows create a huge explosion. High mobility builds will also benefit from the Regenerative Motion trait, which automatically reloads the Centrifuse. This is a great all-rounder weapon that will excel in both PVE and PVP.

5. Gnawing Hunger

An oldie but a goodie, Gnawing Hunger is an adaptive Void auto rifle that’s been with us through years of Destiny 2. With perks like Subsistence, Rampage, Auto-Loading Holster, and Demolitionist, Gnawing Hunger can be used for a lot of different purposes and got even better with the addition of Void 3.0 and Volatile Rounds.

6. Age-Old Bond

The Age-Old Bond is one of the oldest weapons on the list, making its debut in the Season of the Outlaw. Once lost in oblivion for its low reload speed and handling, the Age-Old Bond and all the Last Wish raid weapons received a significant buff in Season of the Deep. Be sure to combine the Repulsor Brace with Golden Tricorn/Destabilizing Rounds. The Repulsor Brace grants an overshield after defeating targets that have been Void-debuffed. Final blows under Golden Tricorn deal bonus damage, while Destabilizing Rounds causes nearby targets to become volatile after dealing a final blow.

7. Quicksilver Storm — Best Destiny 2 PVE Auto Rifles

Quicksilver Storm has a neat intrinsic perk that fires micro-rockets after landing a few hits. Hitting enemies with a few of these rockets in turn enables a grenade launcher alternate firing mode. An all-around solid weapon, Quicksilver Storm feels great to use — it’s essentially an Exotic version of the old Steelfeather Repeater (RIP). Plus, with its catalyst it becomes a Strand weapon that has great synergy with Strand subclasses.

8. Perpetualis

A craftable Strand auto rifle from Season of Defiance, Perpetualis can generate Threadlings with its Hatchling perk. It also has a number of great reload perks like Keep Away and Envious Assassin, making a strong pick even if you aren’t specifically looking for a Strand weapon.

9. Rufus’s Fury

Obtainable from the Root of Nightmares raid, Rufus’s Fury is yet another Strand auto rifle. What distinguishes it from Perpetualis is access to perks like Reconstruction and Rewind Rounds, as well as being a rapid-fire weapon. Both of those perks, it’s worth noting, pair well with Target Lock.

10. Chroma Rush — Best Destiny 2 PVE Auto Rifles

Finally, we have the stylish Chroma Rush. Introduced during the Season of the Splicer, the Chroma Rush is a versatile weapon for PVP and PVE. Its Rapid-Fire Frame and hefty perk pool presents all sorts of possibilities for dealing damage. Pairing the Feeding Frenzy and Rampage trait allows you to increase your reload speed after each rapid kill, as well as granting increased damage after each kill — this can stack three times and give up to a 33% percent boost.

