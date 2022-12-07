Prolonged Engagement Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Prolonged Engagement is a lightweight Stasis SMG. Is it worth using in PVE or PVP? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Prolonged Engagement in Destiny 2

You can get Prolonged Engagement from Vanguard Operations and from ranking up with Commander Zavala. Remember, resetting your Vanguard rank gives you multiple perk choices per slot, so if you want to obtain a specific roll of this weapon, it’s in your interest to do that.

Prolonged Engagement God Rolls

Prolonged Engagement PVE God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling

Ricochet Rounds

Subsistence

Frenzy or Headstone

Masterwork: Handling

As a lightweight Veist Stasis SMG, Prolonged Engagement has a lot going for it. The Veist Stinger Origin Trait is one of the best in the game, the lightweight frame boosts mobility while the weapon is equipped, and being a Stasis weapon means that it has synergy with Stasis subclasses. We’re essentially dealing with a Stasis Funnelweb here, albeit one with an unfortunately much-larger perk pool. Still, many of those perks are fantastic.

In the third column, you have your pick of three wonderful ammo economy perks — Subsistence, Feeding Frenzy, or Outlaw. I’d go with Subsistence, since it combos the best with Veist Stinger. In the fourth column, you have a bunch of great damage perks. Frenzy is the most obvious pick here, and Subsistence/Frenzy is the classic Funnelweb roll. Headstone is another great option, though, especially for Stasis subclasses that can benefit from creating and destroying crystals.

All in all, Prolonged Engagement looks like it has the potential to be a blast in PVE. It might not make a huge splash in Grandmaster Nightfalls and other content on that level because SMGs tend to shine in lower-level content, but it’s a fun weapon with a lot of powerful options.

Prolonged Engagement PVP God Roll

Fluted Barrel

Ricochet Rounds

Killing Wind or Dynamic Sway Reduction

Rangefinder or Pugilist

Masterwork: Range

It’s not going to be quite as impactful in Destiny 2 PVP, but Prolonged Engagement will be able to do some damage if you can get within effective range. In the third column, Killing Wind is probably your best bet, though Dynamic Sway Reduction is another possibility. In the fourth, we’ve got that all-timer Crucible perk, Rangefinder. Going the complete opposite direction, Pugilist is another option if you’d like to get up close and personal.

That’s about it for Prolonged Engagement. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.