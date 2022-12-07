Judgment of Kelgorath Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Judgment of Kelgorath is an aggressive Solar glaive. Is it worth using? What are some of the best rolls to aim for with it? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Judgment of Kelgorath in Destiny 2

You can get Judgment of Kelgorath from completing Season of the Seraph seasonal activities, or by focusing it at the H.E.L.M. Once you’ve obtained enough Deepsight versions of the weapon, you can also craft it.

Judgment of Kelgorath God Rolls

Judgment of Kelgorath PVE God Roll

Supercooled Accelerator

Light Mag

Overflow or Immovable Object

Close to Melee or Impulse Amplifier

Masterwork: Range

As the first aggressive frame glaive in Destiny 2, Judgment of Kelgorath is a rather unique weapon. Glaives are sort of a strange weapon type, in that they can be useful in PVE but do require some forethought. For higher-level content, glaives are attractive for their ability to throw up a shield and protect you from enemy fire as well as dish out some damage at range. With that in mind, Immovable Object is an interesting choice in the third column, building a damage bonus with ranged hits that applies while you’re stationary with your shield up. That said, it only works if you’re not moving, so you may prefer a more straightforward ammo economy perk like Overflow or even Demolitionist. In the fourth column, Close to Melee is a new perk that grants a bonus to glaive melee damage on projectile final blows. It could be useful in lower-level activities, but you’ll likely find Impulse Amplifier to be the more reliable all-around option. There’s also Incandescent, which is always a lot of fun.

Judgment of Kelgorath PVP God Roll

Tempered Truss Rod

Accurized Rounds

Overflow

Impulse Amplifier or Unstoppable Force

Masterwork: Range

The old Destiny 2 glaive trick of rushing an enemy, landing a shot, then throwing up your shield to finish them off may not be as powerful as it used to be, but it can still take Guardians by surprise. How useful Judgment of Kelgorath proves to be as a unique aggressive frame in the Crucible remains to be seen, but having Overflow is certainly nice on a weapon that tends to have an agonizingly-long reload animation.

That’s about it for Judgment of Kelgorath. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.