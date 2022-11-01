Insidious Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

One of the Raid weapons from Vow of the Disciple, Insidious is an aggressive frame Arc pulse rifle in Destiny 2. Let’s take a look at some of its perks and the best possible rolls to aim for in PVE and PVP.

How to Get Insidious in Destiny 2

You can get Insidious from the Vow of the Disciple raid. However, only certain encounters have a chance to drop this pulse rifle. Specifically, look out for it to drop from the Caretaker and Rhulk. Once you’ve obtained it, you can purchase more rolls at the end of the raid. If you get five Deepsight drops, you can also craft it.

Insidious God Rolls

Insidious PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Tactical Mag

Rapid Hit or Demolitionist

Adrenaline Junkie or One For All

God, Insidious has so many incredible rolls. Once you bring the recoil down and stability up, it’s really your call as to what you run — there are just a lot of great picks here. Demolitionist/Adrenaline Junkie is a fantastic combo that reloads the weapon and gives you the equivalent of a full stack of Rampage on a single grenade kill, while also granting grenade energy with each kill with Insidious. Rapid Hit is an overall amazing perk, and One For All is a great pick for high-level encounters — the latter also pairs nicely with Stats For All. You could even run Dragonfly on Insidious, if you wanted to — it’s useful for clearing adds, and can also proc One For All.

There are like three bad perks for Insidious in Destiny 2 — Compulsive Reloader is kind of a dud, Bait and Switch isn’t worth using for the setup it involves, and Turnabout doesn’t make sense on a kinetic weapon — but otherwise, it’s an amazing pulse rifle with a wide range of possible rolls to run with.

Insidious PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Accurized Rounds

Rapid Hit

Rampage

Insidious lacks some of the all-time Destiny 2 PVP perks, but that isn’t to say that it’s bad in that setting. In the third column, Rapid Hit will bring down Insidious’s long reload speed while also tightening up its stability. Rampage is a reliable kill-chaining perk that provides a more immediate benefit than Adrenaline Junkie, but if you’re running a build that’s all about grenades then feel free to try a Demolitionist/Adrenaline Junkie build. Keep in mind that Souldrinker restores health based on number of hits before reloading, not kills, so it pairs great with Rapid Hit for keeping you alive in the middle of a firefight.

That’s about it for Insidious. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.