How To Upgrade Your Lunar Envoy Gear and Get Moonshine Twine, Shine, and Brine

Final Fantasy XIV is all about the consistent grind of gear. With each major patch, there’s new content to tackle, new item level thresholds, and new gear to obtain. The same is true of Patch 6.3, which has the Euphrosyne raid, a new dungeon, and more.

If you are keeping up to date, the latest gear available to you without running Extreme, Savage, or Unreal content comes from three different sources. First, there’s the Augmented Rinascita gear (item level 620), which is made by crafters and augmented with Allagan Tomestone of Astronomy. Second, you have the Hypostatic Armor (item level 620) available from Euphrosyne. Finally, there’s the Augmented Lunar Envoy’s armor, which is item level 630. This guide will help you get the latter set of gear.

How To Get Lunar Envoy Gear

To get the Augmented Lunar Envoy’s weapon, armor, and accessories, you need to first have the original Lunar Envoy gear. This gear is available from Cihanti in Radz-at-Han (X: 10.8, Y: 10.4) for various amounts of Allagan Tomestone of Causality. You’ll gain these tomestones for doing Duty Roulettes, high-level dungeons, current raids, and more, with a cap of 450 tomestones per week.

The costs for each type of gear are as follows:

Weapons: 500 Allagan Tomestone of Causality + 1 Ultralight Tomestone

500 Allagan Tomestone of Causality + 1 Ultralight Tomestone Helm: 495 Allagan Tomestone of Causality

495 Allagan Tomestone of Causality Chest: 825 Allagan Tomestone of Causality

825 Allagan Tomestone of Causality Gloves: 495 Allagan Tomestone of Causality

495 Allagan Tomestone of Causality Legs: 825 Allagan Tomestone of Causality

825 Allagan Tomestone of Causality Feet: 495 Allagan Tomestone of Causality

495 Allagan Tomestone of Causality Accessories: 375 Allagan Tomestone of Causality

Once you have the Lunar Envoy gear, it’s time to upgrade those items to Augmented status. You’ll have to go to a different vendor and offer them an additional item in order to upgrade the gear. Talk to Khaldeen in Radz-at-Han (X: 10.8, Y: 10.4), and select “Lunar Envoy’s Gear Augmentation (DoW) I,” “Lunar Envoy’s Gear Augmentation (DoW) II,” or “Lunar Envoy’s Gear Augmentation (DoM) I” depending on your Job.

You’ll need to have one of three additional items to turn in alongside the corresponding gear. These items are Moonshine Twine, Moonshine Brine, and Moonshine Shine. Each is related to a different class of gear. Moonshine Brine is for weapons, Moonshine Twine is for armor, and Moonshine Shine is for accessories. Brine requires one method to obtain, while Twine and Shine share multiple methods.

How To Obtain Moonshine Brine

There’s only one way to obtain Moonshine Brine, which is used to upgrade your Lunar Envoy weapons. You first need to complete Abyssos: The Seventh Circle (Savage), which will reward you with the Abyssos Mythos III book. You can then trade in four Abyssos Mythos III books to either Mylenie in Labyrinthos (X: 8.3, Y: 27.6) or Djole in Radz-at-Han (X: 10.3, Y: 9.6).

How To Obtain Moonshine Twine and Moonshine Shine

There are multiple ways to acquire both Moonshine Twine and Moonshine Shine. Some of these methods require you to run Savage content, but others are far easier for less hardcore players.

With your gear and additional items in-hand, you’ll soon have shiny new Augmented Lunar Envoy’s gear! Enjoy your newfound power.