How to Get the Sparagmos Exotic Ship in Destiny 2

Destiny 2's Season of the Witch is finally here and, as is tradition with new seasons, there is a new ship, Sparrow, and Ghost shell for players to obtain.

You can unlock these by completing triumphs in the Season of the Witch Triumphs tab — which you can access from the Journey tab in the character menu. Here’s what you need to do to unlock the Sparagmos Exotic ship and additional seasonal Exotic cosmetics.

How to Get the Sparagmos Exotic Ship

Players can unlock the Sparagmos Exotic ship by completing the Resplendent Ritual triumph in the Quests category of the Season of the Witch Triumphs tab. This triumph requires players to reset their rank with the Ritual Table vendor at the HELM, which requires players to engage with seasonal activities like Savathun’s Spire and Altars of Summoning.

Players can complete Season of the Witch activities to increase their Ritual Table reputation. Altars of Summoning in particular can give a lot of XP depending on the Feeble, Robust and Powerful offerings — which are difficulty tiers — you deposit. Players can earn these offerings through Savathun’s Spire and other activities in the game. To reset the rank, players must reach Rank 17 at the Ritual Table.

Season of the Witch also has an Exotic Sparrow and Ghost shell for players to earn by completing other triumphs, and here's how you can get those too.

The Laminos Exotic Sparrow and Pharmakos Exotic Ghost Shell

Players can unlock the Laminos Exotic Sparrow by completing the Sister and Swords triumph, which falls under the Quests category of the Season of the Witch Triumphs tab. This triumph requires players to complete all weekly objectives in The Bladed Path questline. Keep in mind, this triumph is timegated, and it will take about seven weeks to finish.

The Pharmakos Ghost Shell requires a bit more work than the other Exotic items as it can only be unlocked from a specific activity on a higher difficulty. Players can unlock the Pharmakos Exotic Ghost shell by completing the Spire of Legends triumph in the Savathun’s Spire tab. This requires players to complete Savathun’s Spire on Legend difficulty, and players can access this activity from the HELM when the Legend version becomes available.

Season of the Witch has a lot to offer, and we have more guides on how to get the Ex Diris Exotic weapon and the Monte Carlo catalyst, all new Exotic armor, rewards in the Exotic Mission Rotator, how to collect Opaque Cards, and how to obtain the newest Strand Aspects.