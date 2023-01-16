How to Get the Magitek Avenger G1 Mount in FFXIV

With the release of Patch 6.3, Final Fantasy XIV mount hunters have even more things to collect. You may have seen some players riding around on a giant golden ape and wondered, “What mount is that?” The name of the mount is the Magitek Avenger G1.

The G1 is actually an update of a previous mount, the Magitek Avenger. That giant mechanical ape is available through PVP by completing an achievement related to the Rival Wings mode. That was followed by the Magitek Avenger A1, which also required players to triumph many, many times in Rival Wings. Luckily, it’s much easier to get the new shiny version of the Avenger.

How To Unlock the Magitek Avenger G1 in FFXIV

You can unlock the Magitek Avenger G1 by being rich. Yeah, it’s literally that simple. There’s no achievements to finish, no Tribal quests to complete, nor any Treasure Dungeons to tackle in order to grab one. Instead, it’s all about your fiscal prowess.

The Magitek Avengers G1 is available once you get the Magitek Avenger G1 Identification Key. This item is available from the vendor Edelina in Mor Dhona (X: 22.1, Y: 4.8). Talk to Edelina and you’ll see three items available for exorbitant prices. The Magitek Avenger G1 Identification Key will cost you 50 million gil. Yes, 50,000,000 gil.

That’s a high tier for high rollers. You have to have money to burn in order to have 50 million gil to spend on a mount. Or you want to simply grind your way toward that high bar, starting now.

How To Make Gil in FFXIV

If you’re ready to start your Magitek Avenger G1 journey, we already have a few guides to help you on your way!

First, there’s our guide full of gil farming tips and tricks. The guide is based heavily around farming via Disciples of the Land and Hand, but it also incorporates a mix of crafting, gathering, and combat tips. That said, it also has details on FATEs, Hunts, and more!

Second, we have a pair of guides that’ll help you to make money on some items you might already have lying around! The first guide will help you grind out some gil using the Grand Company Seals you may have forgotten about. The second does something similar using the Tomestones of Poetics that are sitting at the bottom of your infinite bag of currency.

If you follow all three guides, you’ll be several steps closer to getting you own Magitek Avenger G1. Just don’t expect to have it done by next week.