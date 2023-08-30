How to Get the Fat Cat Parasol in FFXIV

Along with Final Fantasy XIV's 10th Anniversary festivities came a new Moogle Treasure Trove event, with plenty of rewards to earn. This time, there were two brand-new items for players to purchase with their hard-earned tomestones. Of the two, fans were understandably most excited about the Fat Cat Parasol.

Fat Cat's face has been printed onto a parasol in the black, white, and orange colors of its fur. The back of it has a round tail, and the handle is in the shape of a cat's paw. Fans of Fat Cat will want to pick it up as soon as possible. This seasonal event will only last until the release of Patch 6.5, which is expected to release in early October.

The process of getting the parasol is very simple, but it's by no means quick. Players will have to participate in the 10th Anniversary Hunt to collect Irregular Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry; 100 of them, to be exact. The site for the event lays it out pretty well: getting tomestones is as simple as doing content marked with the 10th anniversary symbol in the Duty Finder. Each duty rewards a different number of tomestones, which can be checked under "Rewards" once you've clicked on the duty you're interested in. From there, you just have to get through the duty, collect your reward, and keep doing more of them until you've earned 100.

Once you've got 100, it's as easy as finding an Itinerant Moogle in any of the three city-states and buying it off of them. They've got the same 10th anniversary symbol over their heads, so they'll be hard to miss.

When it comes to the mascots of FFXIV, the first that players think of may vary: chocobos, moogles, cactuars... the list goes on. However, it's difficult to find one quite so beloved as the Fat Cat. Since its release as a minion back in 2014, fans have adored it for its round body, chubby cheeks, stumpy legs, and adorable little face. It's no wonder that every item that features its likeness ends up being a hit with the fanbase.