How To Get Euphrosyne Coins in FFXIV and Where To Spend Them

If you’re up-to-date in Final Fantasy XIV, then you’re also probably gaining a ton of random currency and items that you have no clue what to do with, like Anthoclusters and Coins. Just this whole host of bits-and-bobs that you have no clue what to do with.

Those who are tackling the latest Alliance Raid, Euphrosyne, every week will have a number of items that might be puzzling. Euphrosyne Coins simply pop up in your inventory, and you have no clue what to spend them on. And if you don’t spend them, they’ll eventually become deprecated currency. This guide is here to help point you in the right direction.

Where To Get Euphrosyne Coins

You get the coins by running the latest Alliance Raid each week. You get one Euphrosyne Coin per week from completing the entire run of Euphrosyne. Once you’ve done it once that week, you will not receive anymore Coins for subsequent runs. After the weekly reset on Tuesday, you can take a shot at Euphrosyne for yet another Coin.

How To Unlock Euphrosyne

Euphrosyne is the second of three wings for Endwalker’s 24-player Alliance Raid series and the next step of the Myths of the Realm plotline. You’ll first need to unlock the Aglaia raid and have completed it alongside all the associated questlines.

Once you’ve completed the Chronicles of a New Era quest “The Face of an Explorer,” you can pick up the next quest, “Return to the Phantom Realm,” from Deryk just outside of Mor Dhona (X: 23.9 Y: 9.1). This will kick off the quest scenario and eventually add Euphrosyne to the Duty Finder.

You need to have a Disciple of War or Magic at Level 90. You also need to have an average item level of 595 or above to even queue for the raid.

Where To Spend Euphrosyne Coins

At the moment, there’s only two things you can spend Euphrosyne Coins on and only one vendor that will take them in. If you talk to Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han (X: 10.6, Y: 10.1), and select the option “Out-of-this-world Oddities,” you’ll see the only method for trading in the coins. Nesvaaz will offer up either Moonshine Twine or Moonshine Shine for one Aglaia Coin and one Euphrosyne Coin. You know where to pick up the Euphrosyne Coin, and the Aglaia Coin comes from completing Aglaia each week as well.

Moonshine Twine and Moonshine Shine are used to upgrade the Lunar Envoy gear that you can purchase with Allagan Tomestones of Causality. The new Augmented Lunar Envoy gear will be Item Level 630. That means you’ll need to keep up with your Duty Roulettes to get that gear first, and then upgrade it with the items from Nesvaaz.

There are no other ways to spend Euphrosyne Coins, so if you don’t have Lunar Envoy gear, you should get on that!