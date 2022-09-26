How to Beat the Hands Off Challenge in Destiny 2 King’s Fall

Avast Guardians, Season of Plunder is here! This space pirate-themed Destiny 2 season is all about crossing blades with Fallen House of Salvation, hunting for buried treasure, and working with everyone’s favorite scoundrel, the Drifter. Of course, there is a bunch of new loot to chase and activities to complete. Of course, the biggest piece of content added into the game is the reprised raid from the original Destiny, King’s Fall. Unless you claimed the Day One emblem, you will need to rerun this raid to finish all the challenges. The last challenge available is called Hands Off and it’s tied to the final battle with Daddy Oryx. Here’s how to complete the Hands Off challenge in Destiny 2:

How to Beat Hands Off

To complete the Hands Off challenge in Destiny 2, each player cannot kill the same Light-Eater Ogre and Light-Eater Knight during the encounter. Meaning if you are standing on the R1 plate and you kill the Light-Eater Ogre that spawns right next to this plate and the Knight that rushes towards the bomb you cannot slay them again for the rest of the boss battle. Because of this, you will want to follow the same strategy as the Daughters of Oryx challenge. This means after every damage phase, everyone rotates clockwise to the next plate. So R1 would go to L1, L1 goes to L2, L2 moves to R2, and R2 goes to R1. If you’re confident you can kill Oryx in two damage phases, I do recommend just swapping sides entirely. Meaning both L1 and r1 would go to L2 and R2 and vice versa.

Where things get a bit tricky is when someone becomes Taken while the Ogres of spawning. Now, if you are swapping sides entirely you can just have the person on that side cover the Taken allies Ogre. So if the person on L1 becomes Taken, R1 would be responsible for killing all the Knights and Ogres on their side. If you’re going the clockwise rotation method, you’ll want to ensure the final blow to the Taken person’s Ogre and Knight is done by one of the two floaters. Just make sure to keep track of who killed what!

You’ll also want to remember that two Light-Eater Ogres spawn during Oryx’s last stand mechanic. Because of this, someone who hasn’t killed the L2/R2 Ogres must slay these enemies. The last thing you want is to fail the Hands Off challenge right at the very end of the boss fight. Try to avoid using weapons like Osteo Striga, Witherhoard, or anything that could potentially kill one of these enemies by accident.