Everything to Do Before the Season of Defiance Ends in Destiny 2

We have one week until the Season of Defiance ends in Destiny 2. Of course, seasonal content doesn’t go away at the end of seasons anymore — it sticks around until the end of the content year. That means you don’t need to rush to get the seasonal title, craft any seasonal weapons, or anything like that. Still, there are a few things you might want to do before the Season of Defiance ends in Destiny 2 on May 23. Here they are:

Gild Your Conquerer Title — If you already have Conquerer and haven’t gilded it this season yet, you have a week left to do that. With the changes to mods and activity modifiers, Grandmaster Nightfalls are arguably easier than they have been in a long time, so there’s really no reason not to go for gilding if it’s something you’re interested in.

Get your title, grab any god rolls of the event weapons, and purchase any cosmetics you want, because all of this stuff won’t be back for another year. Collect Vendor Engrams — Pick up or focus your engrams at Shaxx, Zavala, and Drifter. These now reset at the end of every season in Destiny 2, so any you don’t grab are going to be lost when the Season of Defiance ends.

— If you haven’t played much Gambit or Crucible in Destiny 2 all season, you might want to do enough of each to earn the exclusive vendor shaders for the Season of Defiance. Complete Weekly Challenges — You can try to knock out all or most of them to get that big pile of Bright Dust, but even if you don’t, these can be a nice source of Bright Dust heading into the new season.