Every Anti-Champion Weapon in Destiny 2 (February 2023)

Ever since Shadowkeep, Destiny 2 players have had to contend with Champions. These extra-tough enemies have unique abilities that can only be shut down with particular seasonal mods. However, there are also a number of Exotic weapons with intrinsic anti-Champion abilities in Destiny 2. If you’re looking for a list of all of these weapons, we’ve compiled one here.

Barrier Champions — Shield Piercing Destiny 2 Anti-Champion Weapons

Barrier Champions in Destiny 2 have the ability to project an impenetrable shield. When they’re low on health, they’ll throw this shield up and heal themselves. Most weapons will bounce harmlessly off the barrier, so you’ll need either an appropriate anti-Barrier mod and weapon or one of these Exotics to take them down.

Wish-Ender (Kinetic Bow, Primary)

Arbalest (Kinetic Linear Fusion Rifle, Special)

Revision Zero (Kinetic Pulse Rifle, Primary)

Eriana’s Vow (Solar Hand Cannon, Special)

Overload Champions — Disruption

Overload Champions are some of the most irritating Champions to deal with in Destiny 2. That’s because they’re constantly healing themselves and teleporting all over the place. To make them stand still for a moment and turn off their regeneration, you’ll need the right mod — or one of these Exotics.

Le Monarque (Void Bow, Primary)

Divinity (Arc Trace Rifle, Special)

Thunderlord (Arc Machine Gun, Power)

Unstoppable Champions — Stagger Destiny 2 Anti-Champion Weapons

Lastly, Unstoppable Champions will rush towards you and not stop until you’re dead. Unless they’re stunned by the right mod/weapon combo or one of these Exotics, they have tremendous damage resistance and can be extremely dangerous.

Bastion (Kinetic Fusion Rifle, Special)

Devil’s Ruin (Solar Sidearm, Primary)

Leviathan’s Breath (Void Bow, Power)

Those are all of the anti-Champion Exotics currently in Destiny 2. However, it’s worth noting that in Lightfall, Guardians will be able to stun Champions without the use of special mods or Exotics.