Destiny 2 Veles-X Guide - How to Get the Veles-X Ritual Weapon

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has arrived and it’s time to reunite with everyone’s favorite, murderous Warmind, Rasputin. Revolving around repairing the broken remnants of Rasputin, players will need to team up with Clovis and Ana Bray to fix one of the Vanguard’s strongest allies. This season also includes a new dungeon, seasonal activity, weapons, armor, and an updated loot pool for the Deep Stone Crypt raid. Unsurprisingly, there is also a new ritual weapon that you can unlock and gain additional cosmetic ornaments for. Called the Veles-X, this void pulse rifle is an Aggressive Burst archetype weapon that can only be earned one way. Here’s how to snag yourself a Veles-X in Destiny 2 before Season of the Seraph ends.

How to Get Veles-X

To get Veles-X in Destiny 2 you’ll need to hit Rank 16 with either the Crucible (Lord Shaxx), Vanguard (Zavala), or Gambit (Drifter) vendors. This is done by earning experience via completing activities in any of these ritual playlists. For example, if you want to rank up your Vanguard reputation you’ll need to hop into the Vanguard Ops playlist or complete Nightfalls at any difficulty level. Doing so will earn you a small amount of experience toward reaching the next level with that specific vendor. However, you can increase the reputation you earn by continuously finishing activities within that playlist without participating in another mode. The experience bonus stacks up to five times.

Additionally, you can gain even more experience with a vendor whenever it’s a specific playlist’s Double Reputation week. Throughout the season Destiny 2 will have weeks where specific playlists will reward double experience which can significantly alleviate the grind. So if you want to earn the Veles-X, these double experience weeks are the best time to obtain it. Remember, the Veles-X doesn’t drop from any other activity and does not have any random rolls. The Veles-X comes with Repulsor Brace/Tunnel Vision in the first primary perk column and Golden Tricorn/Kill Clip in the second primary perk column.

For those who want to add a little more flare to their Veles-X, you can earn Gambit, Crucible, and Vanguard ornaments for this gun by hitting Rank 16 with that vendor a second time. Meaning if you want the Crucible ornament for the Veles-X, you’ll need to reset your rank with Lord Shaxx and then hit Rank 16 again. Remember, if you want the Seraph title you’ll need to unlock this gun so get out there and rank up those vendors, Guardian!