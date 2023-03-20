Destiny 2 The Immortal Guide - God Roll & How to Get It

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Of course, one of the biggest draws are all the weapons and armor pieces you can grind for. One of the best, especially for PVP, is the new Trials of Osiris submachine gun, The Immortal. A Strand weapon, The Immortal can roll with some superb perks and is one of the most used weapons in the Crucible right now. Here’s how to get The Immortal and what the god rolls are in Destiny 2:

How to Get The Immortal

To get The Immortal you will need to play Trials of Osiris. First, you’ll need to unlock this weapon so it is in your Trials of Osiris loot pool. This is done by being rewarded after reaching 3, 5, or 7 wins or reaching vendor rank 10 with Saint-14 in The Tower. Once you hit vendor rank 10, players can claim The Immortal which unlocks the ability to focus this weapon via Trials Engrams. You can earn Trials Engrams by ranking up your vendor, which can be exchanged to Saint-14 for a random roll of The Immortal.

For those who want the Adept version, you’ll need to first go flawless. This requires you to win seven games of Trials of Osiris in a row after purchasing a Trials Passage from Saint-14. After going flawless you will be given an Adept version of The Immortal. Now, you can either turn in your Trials Passage for another roll of The Immortal (Adept) or you can continue playing Trials of Osiris with your flawless passage. Any time you win a game you’ll have a chance to earn another random roll of The Immortal (Adept). Remember, which Adept version is available rotates weekly so it won’t always be The Immortal.

The Immortal God Rolls

The Immortal PVP God Roll

Smallbore

Ricochet Rounds

Rangefinder

Target Lock

Unsurprisingly, The Immortal PVP god roll is all about range and boosting this firearm’s damage. To achieve this, we will be looking for Smallbore in the first slot. Not only will this give us a boost to our range stat, but also the weapon’s stability. If you really want to go all-in on range then you could always go with Hammer-Forged Rifling instead. As for the magazine slot, Ricochet Rounds is the obvious choice since it also boosts our range and stability which makes this weapon feel exceptionally consistent.

As for the primary perks, Rangefinder is the obvious first choice as this further increases The Immortal’s effective distance and allows us to easily engage targets. Some other solid choices in this slot include Perpetual Motion, Keep Away, and Dynamic Sway Reduction. However, the one perk you absolutely want is Target Lock. This ramps up our damage the longer the weapon remains on target. Because of this, players can utterly obliterate enemies in the blink of an eye. If you do want to use The Immortal in PVP, you will want to ensure your version has Target Lock.

The Immortal PVE God Roll

Smallbore

Armor-Piercing Rounds

Threat Detector

Hatchling or Demolitionist

Inversely, if you want to use this in PVE this Strand submachine gun can roll with some fan-favorite perks. Similar to the PVP god roll, we are once again going with Smallbore since that raises our range and stability. We’re also looking for Armor-Piercing Rounds since this buffs The Immortal’s range and makes our gun do extra damage to the opponent’s shields. Alternatively, you can go with Appended Mag if you want a few extra bullets in the magazine instead.

While most of The Immortal’s perks are designed for PVP, it does get Threat Detector in the first primary perk slot. This perk increases our reload speed, handling, and stability when you’re near enemies. Given you’ll almost always be close to foes when using a submachine gun, Threat Detector will almost always be active. Finally, you’ll want either Hatchling or Demolitionist in the last slot. The former is great for Warlocks, as it synergizes wonderfully with this class’ Threadling build. Alternatively, you can always go for Demolitionist which is great for general Strand builds and doesn’t limit you as much.