Destiny 2 The Hero's Burden Guide – God Roll & How to Get It

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Of course, one of the biggest draws is all the weapons and armor pieces you can grind for. One of these is The Hero’s Burden, which is returning alongside Iron Banner this week with new perks. If you’re looking to take a break from The Immortal PVP hellscape, here’s how to get The Hero’s Burden and what the god rolls are in Destiny 2:

How to Get The Hero’s Burden

To get Jourm’s Claw you will need to play Iron Banner when it is available. An activity that only appears three weeks out of an entire season, players can grind this competitive PVP mode to earn vendor reputation and unlock exclusive gear tied to this event. To get The Hero’s Burden visit Lord Saladin in The Tower, select “Focused Decoding,” and then pick The Hero’s Burden. This will cost you 1 Iron Engram, 25 Legendary Shards, and 20,000 Glimmer. You can earn Iron Banner engrams by ranking up this vendor and participating in Iron Banner matches. Additionally, you have a chance to be rewarded with a random piece of Iron Banner loot at the end of Iron Banner matches.

The Hero’s Burden God Rolls

The Hero’s Burden PVE God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling or Arrowhead Brake

Tactical Mag

Feeding Frenzy

Destabilizing Rounds

When it comes to PVE, there’s really only one low that everyone is hunting for. Given the sheer popularity of Void in PVE content, you’ll want to ensure that your roll has both Feeding Frenzy and Destabilizing Rounds. This not only allows you to quickly reload after a kill but spread the Volatile debuff to enemies around the foe you’ve slain. While it may not be as strong right now, once the new season rolls in and the Artifact perk changes you’ll need a more consistent method for triggering this ability. We’re also aiming for Tactical Mag for the extra rounds and stability boost, ensuring that we can easily control this firearm’s recoil.

The Hero’s Burden PVP God Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Zen Moment

Kill Clip or Dynamic Sway Reduction

The Hero’s Burden is not as exciting in PVP, as the roll for this weapon is pretty unsurprising and basic when compared to other submachine guns. We are focusing solely on the range for our barrel and magazine, as Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds give us a +20 to this stat. Inversely, our primary perks focus more on stability and recoil control so we can easily remain on target even while they’re mobile. Zen Moment is the obvious choice for this, but you can also add on Dynamic Sway Reduction if you’re really struggling to control this weapon’s recoil. Alternatively, you can go with the Feeding Frenzy/Kill Clip roll if you want to focus more on a faster reload speed while boosting your damage.