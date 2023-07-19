Destiny 2 Solstice Weapons - Perk Pool Upgrade & Best Rolls

Solstice of Heroes is back in Destiny 2, and Guardians are donning their Sunlit best as they barrage through baddies in Bonfire Bash for high-stat armor and Solstice weapons. We’ve covered Crowning Duologue, the brand new Strand rocket launcher, and the god rolls you can get, but that’s not all that changed in the Solstice loot pool.

Both Something New, the Stasis Aggressive Frame hand cannon, and Compass Rose, the Solar Precision Frame shotgun, received perk pool updates (with traits that came out in Destiny 2: Lightfall). While both weapons roll with much better traits than before, the new perk pool for Something New is noteworthy.

So, here are some spicy perk combinations to look for in Something New and Compass Rose.

Something New weapon rolls

Something New has some strong traits while still keeping fan-favorite combinations like Wellspring/Headstone or Feeding Frenzy/Headstone. For PVE, players should look out for Rapid Hit or Subsistence with either Frenzy or Golden Tricorn. There’s also room for wacky combinations like Pugilist and Demolitionist and Pugilist/Headstone, which could have great synergy with the Harvest aspects in the Stasis subclass.

For PVP, I’d be on the lookout for Rapid Hit — which circumvents the low reload stat on Something New — and Kill Clip, or Rapid Hit and Golden Tricorn. These are tried-and-true pairings that will serve you well in any Crucible scenario. With that said, the origin trait, Dream Work has a funky interaction with Kill Clip where you can’t properly reload for Kill Clip because Dream Work can overflow your magazine whenever you get an assist. Consequently, it throws off your Kill Clip chain. Alternatively, you could experiment with Frenzy for the increased damage, reload speed, and handling. Encore works for increased range and stability too.

Compass Rose weapon rolls

Compass Rose gained and lost traits with the Solstice weapon perk pool refresh, making it difficult to say it got the same treatment as Something New. Still, it’s worth looking out for if you don’t have a great Matador 64 or Prophet of Doom as Precision Frame shotguns — these are the king of shotguns nowadays.

For PVE, you’re going to want Lead from Gold with Incandescent. There’s a case to be made for Grave Robber alongside maybe Envious Assassin, Vorpal/Trench Barrel, but I wouldn’t care about those too much.

For PVP, only two choices bode well for the Compass Rose: Surplus and Snapshot or Quickdraw and Snapshot. I would only really chase this for PVP if I wanted a decent Precision Frame shotgun to tide me over until I get a better Matador 64 or Prophet of Doom.