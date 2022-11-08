Destiny 2 Prophet of Doom Guide – God Roll & How to Get It

There are a lot of guns in Destiny 2, which can make finding the right one for a specific build or activity pretty overwhelming. With new weapons added each season, players can easily overlook ones that were released years ago with older expansions. Some of these underappreciated firearms come from the Garden of Salvation raid, which often boasts good stats and solid perk combinations. Prophet of Doom is one of those guns, as it offers a fairly solid PVP roll for those who prefer precision frame shotguns. So if you want to snag one of these weapons, here’s how to get the Prophet of Doom and what the god rolls are:

How to Get Prophet of Doom

Unsurprisingly, you can only get the Prophet of Doom shotgun from the Garden of Salvation raid. This weapon will drop from the second encounter, which has you fighting off waves of Vex enemies. Keep in mind, the Prophet of Doom can also drop from both of the raid’s secret chests. The catch is you’ll need to have previously obtained it at least once on any character for this gun to become a potential secret chest reward. You cannot get the Prophet of Doom any other way, so get ready to grind this encounter and pray to the RNG gods.

At the time of writing this, you cannot craft Garden of Salvation guns, but this could change in the future.

Prophet of Doom God Rolls

Prophet of Doom PVE God Roll

Smallbore

Assault Mag

Genesis

Shield Disorient

If you’re looking to take this weapon into PVE activities there’s a pretty fun roll that is perfect for endgame activities or those with the Match Game modifier on. Starting out, we’re going with small bore for the +7 boost to both our range and stability to give our weapon a bit more consistency. Assault Mag will be the second perk, as this not only increases our stability but also boosts this weapon’s rate of fire. Where things get interesting is in our primary perk combination, as we can get both Genesis and Shield Disorient on this gun. This means, any time we crack an Arc shield we will not only reload our gun but also disorientate all enemies around the afflicted target. It’s a terrific perk combo that synergizes beautifully with this gun.

Prophet of Doom PVP God Roll

Smoothbore

Accurized Rounds

Slideways

Opening Shot

Here’s where Prophet of Doom shines, as offers a great mix of range and damage. Starting out, I’m picking Smoothbore for our barrel since it gives us a staggering +15 to the range. While this comes at the cost of projectile speed, the trade-off is definitely worth it. Continuing this trend of boosting our range, the second perk is Accurized Rounds which is a staple in PVP. As for primary perks, we’re starting out with Slideways which partially reload our weapon whenever we slide and increase the gun’s stability. Finally, I’m looking at Opening Shot to further increase our weapon’s range whenever we fire the first round in the chamber. This is terrific for swiftly securing kills — especially for those who are extremely mobile and can take advantage of Slideways.