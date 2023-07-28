Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon Guide - Simmumah Boss Fight

Ghosts of the Deep is Destiny 2: Lightfall’s first dungeon. The dungeon takes place in the New Pacific Arcology, and you may recognize this once-inaccessible area from the Red War’s Utopia mission on Titan. Although it drops you in the forest of the Arcology on Titan, this dungeon isn’t part of Season of the Deep. Bungie requires players to purchase a Dungeon Key — if you have the Annual Pass edition of Lightfall, you’re good to go.

The recommended Power for Ghosts of the Deep is 1790 on Normal mode, and to enter the dungeon, meet Suraya Hawthorne at the Tower to get the Rise quest. Everyone in the fireteam must have this quest to access the Ghost of the Deep dungeon for the first time.

After the opening encounter and the Ecthar encounter, you face the final boss. The following steps will guide you through the complete Simmumah Ur-Nokru, Lucent Necromancer boss fight encounter.

How to start Simmumah boss fight encounter

The encounter won't start until you crush the Hive Ghost Simmumah Ur-Nokru is using to revive the giant Hive body trapped in the ocean floor.

When the encounter starts, you'll first have to defeat the numerous enemies that spawn around the map. You can split your fireteam up so each person can stand their ground. Do watch out for the Lucent Moths Simmumah throws out like their Axion Bolts; that swarm is deadly!

Symbol align puzzle

The body on Titan is actually of the slain Taken King, Oryx. Here are his six body parts: head, chest, left arm, right arm, right knee, and left foot. You can familiarize yourself with the map before starting the encounter.

Activate a Deepsight buff at the chest of Oryx. A glowing green line will form a triangle above three body parts, so find which ones you need for the puzzle mechanic. Then, stand in the green ring of one of those body parts to defeat Vorlog, the miniboss Knight.

After you slay Vorlog, the text at the bottom left of your screen will tell you where Vorlog died, and it calls Simmumah to that location.

At that moment, find a circle symbol and a Taken King symbol floating in the arena — hovering somewhere between two body parts of the triangle. Stand behind the circle symbol and angle yourself so that the Taken King symbol is at the center, and when those are aligned, a Hive runic symbol will spawn above the body part.

Repeat the steps to reveal all three symbols. Keep in mind, that Deepsight will spawn around the center area of the arena.

Imbue Vestige symbols

Once all three symbols are visible, run through the methane openings in the coral walls. Across the short methane obstacle, enter the cave that has a single Hive runic symbol, Lucent Hive enemies, and a Hive Lightbearer.

Three methane wall opening locations lead to their respective Hive Lightbearers, and when looking down at the arena:

The Lucent Wizard is through the right-side opening. (near the rally flag area)

is through the right-side opening. (near the rally flag area) You can find the Lucent Acolyte from the opening at the top.

from the opening at the top. The Lucent Knight is from the left opening.

In the cave, memorize your Hive symbol! Defeat the Lightbearer Hive enemy, and crush the Ghost to get a Vestige countdown. When you crush the Hive Ghost, the cave symbols will vanish, so take a good look at it.

Someone on your fireteam should activate the Deepsight buff in the main arena. Head to the body part with your symbol and imbue your Vestige before the 60-second timer runs out. If you imbue the incorrect Vestige, it won't go well for the team.

Activate all three Vestige to start the damage phase.

Meet up with your team at one of the body parts and stand in the green Piercing Light buff to take down Simummah's shield and deal damage.

For the next damage phase, repeat the symbol puzzle steps, and when you finally defeat Simmumah, remember to crush the Hive Ghost. If you forget, the boss will respawn with a bit of health.

The reward chest will spawn at Oryx's chest.

Simmumah boss fight tips

Not only does Simmumah have a giant health bar, but this entire encounter is pretty chaotic. In such a tight arena with Lucent Moths and several other enemies rushing toward you, utilize your SMGs and ad-clearing weapons. The Revenant Knights, in particular, can get in the way.

Save your heavy ammo for the Simmumah fights rather than using it up when you battle the Lucent Hive minibosses. Simmumah may hover close by or move around in the distance, so rocket launchers with tracking are a good option. Machine guns, like Thunderlord or Xenophage, and linear fusion rifles are good options too. However, for miniboss damage, fusion rifles are helpful.

Also, like the Ecthar encounter, Arbalest can take down the boss shield in a single shot.