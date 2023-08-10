Destiny 2 Exotic Mission Playlist Guide - Rotation, Loot Pool Rewards

With the Exotic Mission Rotator arriving in Season 22, longtime players will recognize some missions while others experience them for the first time. Either way, this rotator is new in Destiny 2, and we have tips on navigating through the playlist, getting catalysts, and the Exotic and Legendary loot pool rewards.

The current rotator playlist includes:

Presage: Requires Beyond Light or Season of the Haunted

Requires or Season of the Haunted Vox Obscura: Requires The Witch Queen or Season of the Risen.

Requires or Season of the Risen. Operation: Seraph’s Shield: Requires The Witch Queen or Season of the Seraph.

Normal and Legendary difficulty rewards

The Exotic Mission Rotator will have a Normal and Legendary difficulty. Finishing a mission on either difficulty for the first time will award players the Deepsight version of the respective Exotic weapon. As usual, you can extract the weapon pattern from the red-border weapon.

Exotic weapon rewards available in the rotator are now craftable. So, you can craft Dead Man's Tale, Dead Messenger, and Revision Zero with your desired rolls.

Also, you can obtain an intrinsic upgrade for crafting every time you complete the Exotic mission on Normal or Legendary. Keep in mind, that the two difficulty modes have separate weekly reward lockouts.

To get the catalyst upgrade for a crafted Exotic weapon, complete the Exotic mission on Legendary difficulty. In addition to all of that, finishing Exotic missions in the rotator gives bonus progress to the Xenology quest, which you get from Xur. Normal mode gives four points, while Legendary gives seven.

Exotic Mission Rotator loot pools

On every completion, you earn an additional weapon from that Exotic mission's loot pool — there's a chance it'll drop as a Deepsight weapon. Also, each Exotic mission in the rotator playlist has a pool of legacy Seasonal rewards that correspond with the mission theme, but this does not progress legacy Triumphs.

Presage loot pool

The Presage loot pool rewards gear from Season of the Haunted along with the Dead Man's Tale Exotic scout rifle.

Seasonal and Opulent weapons:

Nezarec's Whisper

Bump in the Night

Tears of Contrition

Hollow Denial

Firefright

Without Remorse

Austringer

Drang (Baroque)

Beloved

CALUS Mini-Tool

Armor set: Eidolon Pursuant

Vox Obscura loot pool

The Vox Obscura loot pool rewards gear from Season of the Risen along with the Dead Messenger Exotic grenade launcher.

Seasonal weapons:

Explosive Personality

Recurrent Impact

Under Your Skin

Sweet Sorrow

Thoughtless

Piece of Mind

Armor set: Tusked Allegiance

Operation: Seraph’s Shield loot pool

The Operation: Seraph’s Shield loot pool rewards gear from Season of the Seraph along with the Revision Zero Exotic pulse rifle.

Seasonal and Ikelos weapons:

Fire and Forget

Tripwire Canary

Disparity

Path of Least Resistance

Judgment of Kelgorath

Retrofit Escapade

IKELOS_HC_v1.0.3

IKELOS_SG_v1.0.3

IKELOS_SR_v1.0.3

IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3

Armor set: Warmind’s Avatar

Weekly challenge rewards

The weekly challenge recognizes the same loot pool as the Exotic mission available that week. Rewards earned this way will have: Pinnacle Power and one Deepsight weapon of a locked pattern. However, if you unlock all weapon patterns, you will get a previously unobtained armor piece. On the other hand, a random weapon or armor reward drops if you acquire all weapon patterns and unique gear.

Bungie plans on adding more Exotic missions into rotation when Destiny 2: The Final Shape launches, so we'll update this guide as new information unfolds.