Destiny 2 Crowning Duologue Guide – God Roll & How to Get It

Solstice has returned to Destiny 2 in Season of the Deep and alongside it, the Bonfire Bash activity in the EAZ. While you can still get the Something New Stasis hand cannon and the Compass Rose Solar shotgun, this year’s Solstice brings a brand-new Strand rocket launcher, the Crowning Duologue.

Crowing Duologue is a Precision Frame Strand rocket launcher with an interesting perk pool to say the least. Although it isn’t going to compete with heavy hitters like Apex Predator and the Hothead, it’s still worth considering simply because it is the first ever Strand rocket launcher in the game. Here’s how to get it and the best perks it can get for PVE and PVP.

How to Get Crowning Duologue

You can only get Crowning Duologue during the Solstice event by completing a Bonfire Bash. After earning Silver Leaves, Guardians would need to complete Bonfire Bash, which converts their Silver Leaves into Silver Ash and rewards them with Solstice armor and weapons from the Solstice loot pool. Unlike Silver Ash, you don’t need Silver Leaves to get armor or weapons to drop, meaning you can earn weapons and armor even after you’re done needing Silver Ash to upgrade armor.

Crowning Duologue is not a guaranteed drop, so you may have to do a few runs to get one. However, each completion drops two Solstice rewards, giving you two chances for every Bonfire Bash.

Crowning Duologue God Rolls:

Crowning Duologue PVE God Roll

Quick Launch

Black Powder or Impact Casing

Auto-Loading Holster, Field Prep, Demolitionist, or Impulse Amplifier

Hatchling, Envious Assassin, Chain Reaction, or Cluster Bomb

Masterwork: Blast Radius

When it comes to PVE, Crowning Duologue is more of an ad clear weapon than it is a DPS weapon. It has tried-and-true perks like Auto-Loading Holster, Impulse Amplifier and Demolitionist that pair with ad clear traits like Chain Reaction and Cluster Bomb. It also has Strand exclusive perks like Hatchling. You could potentially use it for DPS by firing more rockets than you normally would by combining Field Prep and Envious Assassin — which can overflow the weapon with two extra rockets — alongside the origin trait, Dream Work. Dream Work can overflow the magazine with a whole extra rocket, and in this case, give you four rockets to fire in rapid succession.

Sure there isn’t a perk to amplify damage, but to use it in a DPS situation, have a teammate with Gjallarhorn to support you through Wolfpack Rounds. Maybe firing those four rockets could compensate for its lack of power.

Crowning Duologue PVP God Roll

Quick Launch

Black Powder or High Velocity Rounds

Impulse Amplifier

Chain Reaction or Cluster Bomb

Masterwork: Blast Radius or Velocity

When it comes to PVP, there’s not really much to look at beyond Impulse Amplifier combined with either Chain Reaction or Cluster Bomb. You’re going to want your rocket to hit your opponents fast, and you want the explosions to be big; anything that helps your Velocity or Blast Radius would be a huge plus.