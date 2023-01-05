Destiny 2 Calendar 2023 — Release Dates, Seasons, and More

Destiny 2 has been putting out a large expansion annually, as well as roughly quarterly seasonal releases for the past few years. This year, we have the Lightfall expansion to look forward to, as well as the usual complement of seasons, events, and more. If you’re wondering when all of that is happening, our Destiny 2 2023 calendar contains all the information you need. More dates will be added to this calendar as Bungie releases additional information.

January — Destiny 2 2023 Calendar

January 3: The Dawning 2022 ends

January 3: First Iron Banner week of Season of the Seraph

January 17: Grandmaster Nightfalls are available

February

Mid-February: Second Iron Banner week of Season of the Seraph

Late February: Seasonal narrative wrap-up

February 28: Lightfall release date

February 28: Season of the [Redacted] begins

February 28: Moments of Triumph 2022 ends

February is going to be an exciting month for Destiny 2, with the release of a new expansion as well as a new Darkness power. Players will be able to experiment with Strand and visit the planet Neptune, where they will encounter new allies and fight against the forces of Calus and the Witness. We’ll also get a new season, for which we don’t have any details just yet.

March

No details yet

April — Destiny 2 2023 Calendar

April 11: Grandmaster Nightfalls likely become available for Season of the [Redacted]

Mid-April: Guardian Games likely begins

We typically get the Olympics-themed Guardian Games event in mid-April, and unless Bungie radically changes things up, then this event will probably make a return to Destiny 2.

May

May 23: Season of the [Redacted] likely begins

If Bungie sticks to the twelve week seasonal release schedule, then we’ll get a new Destiny 2 season in late May. Since we don’t even know what the season releasing with Lightfall is yet, it’s impossible to speculate on what this one might look like.

June

No details yet

July

Mid-July: Solstice begins

We typically get the summer Solstice event in mid-October, and unless Bungie radically changes things up, then this event will probably make a return to Destiny 2.

August — Destiny 2 2023 Calendar

August 15: Season of the [Redacted] likely begins

If Bungie sticks to the twelve week seasonal release schedule, then we’ll get a new Destiny 2 season in mid-August. Since we don’t know what the two seasons releasing with and after Lightfall are yet, it’s impossible to speculate on what this one might look like.

September

No details yet

October

Mid-October: Festival of the Lost begins

We typically get the Halloween-themed Festival of the Lost event in mid-October, and unless Bungie radically changes things up, then this event will probably make a return to Destiny 2.

November

November 7: Season of the [Redacted] likely begins

If Bungie sticks to the twelve week seasonal release schedule, then we’ll get a new Destiny 2 season in early November 2023.

December — Destiny 2 2023 Calendar

Mid-December: The Dawning 2023 begins

We typically get the Christmas-themed Festival of the Lost event in mid-December, and unless Bungie radically changes things up, then this event will probably make a return to Destiny 2.