Destiny 2 Calendar 2023 — Release Dates, Seasons, and More

Destiny 2 has been putting out a large expansion annually, as well as roughly quarterly seasonal releases for the past few years. This year, we have the Lightfall expansion to look forward to, as well as the usual complement of seasons, events, and more. If you’re wondering when all of that is happening, our Destiny 2 2023 calendar contains all the information you need. More dates will be added to this calendar as Bungie releases additional information.

January — Destiny 2 2023 Calendar

January 3: The Dawning 2022 ends

January 3: The Dawning 2022 ends

First Iron Banner week of Season of the Seraph

January 17: Grandmaster Nightfalls are available

February

Mid-February: Second Iron Banner week of Season of the Seraph

Late February: Seasonal narrative wrap-up

February 28: Season of the Seraph ends

February 28 reset: Lightfall release date

February 28 reset: Season of Defiance begins

Season of Defiance begins February 28: Moments of Triumph 2022 ends

February is an exciting month for Destiny 2, with the release of a new expansion as well as the new Darkness subclass. Players will be able to experiment with Strand and visit the planet Neptune, where they will encounter new allies and fight against the forces of Calus and the Witness.

March

March 10: Root of Nightmares raid

March 17: Trial of Osiris begins

Trial of Osiris begins March 21: First Iron Banner in Season of Defiance

April

April 11: Grandmaster Nightfalls are available for Season of Defiance

May

May 02, 2023: Year 6 Guardian Games begin

May 23: Both Season of Defiance and Guardian Games end

May 23 reset: Season of the Deep begins

May 26: Ghosts of the Deep dungeon launch, and Trials of Osiris starts

Ghosts of the Deep dungeon launch, and Trials of Osiris starts May 30: First Iron Banner of Season of the Deep

June

June 13: Grandmaster Nightfalls start early

July — Destiny 2 2023 Calendar

July 18: Solstice begins

We typically get the summer Solstice event in mid-October, and unless Bungie radically changes things up, then this event will probably make a return to Destiny 2.

August

August 22: Season of the Deep ends, and Bungie presents The Final Shape showcase

August 22 reset: Season of the [Redacted] begins

We’ll get a new Destiny 2 season in mid-August. Since we don’t know what the two seasons releasing with and after Lightfall are yet, it’s impossible to speculate on what this one might look like.

September

No details yet

October

Mid-October: Festival of the Lost begins

We typically get the Halloween-themed Festival of the Lost event in mid-October, and unless Bungie radically changes things up, then this event will probably make a return to Destiny 2.

November

November 7: Season of the [Redacted] likely begins

Mid-November: Season 23 dungeon releases

If Bungie sticks to the twelve week seasonal release schedule, then we’ll get a new Destiny 2 season in early November 2023. We’re also getting a new dungeon in Season 23, which will likely release in November as well.

December — Destiny 2 2023 Calendar

Mid-December: The Dawning 2023 begins

We typically get the Christmas-themed Festival of the Lost event in mid-December, and unless Bungie radically changes things up, then this event will probably make a return to Destiny 2.