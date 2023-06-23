Destiny 2 Best PVE Fusion Rifles Guide - June 2023 Meta

Fusion rifles are among the trickier weapons to learn in Destiny 2, requiring a moment to charge up before unleashing a flurry of bolts that can be difficult to aim. But used properly, they’re some of the most effective tools in a Guardian’s arsenal. From clearing adds to melting bosses to one-shotting enemies in the Crucible, fusion rifles can do it all. Here are our picks for the best fusion rifles in Destiny 2.

Cartesian Coordinate

Introduced back in the Season of the Lost, Cartesian Coordinate remains one of the best fusion rifles in the game. This Legendary Solar fusion rifle left a mark on Destiny 2 with its Rapid-Fire Frame. It is quite powerful thanks to its god roll traits Lead from Gold and Vorpal Weapon. The first allows you to pick ammo for this weapon by collecting heavy ammo, and the second one provides increased damage against vehicles, Guardians, and bosses with their Super active.

God roll: Lead from Gold, Vorpal Weapon.

Deliverance

One of the most popular picks for a reliable and powerful fusion rifle, the Deliverance provides a huge DPS output with its many useful traits. Also, you can craft this kinetic Stasis fusion rifle into a god roll. The Demolitionist trait generates 20% grenade energy after every kill and automatically reloads your reserve’s weapon after activating your grenade ability. Then, Chill Clip trait grants each hit with the top half of your magazine to cause detonation that slows down nearby targets.

God roll: Demolitionist, Chill Clip

Glacioclasm

If you consider yourself a Void enthusiast, then getting the Glacioclasm should be your main priority. But you’ll need patience because you can only collect it during Dawning events. The Subsistence trait partially reloads the magazine from reserves after defeating targets. Additionally, the Reservoir Burst trait ensures that the next burst after your battery is full deals additional damage, causing enemies to explode after dying.

God Roll: Subsistence, Reservoir Burst

Likely Suspect

While Likely Suspect is really useful in PVP with traits like Firmly Planted and Successful Warm-up, but this fusion rifle is a great choice for PVE as well. Be sure to aim for the Slideways or Stats for All and the Golden Tricorn combination. Slideways will partially reload your weapon’s magazine and enhance its stability and handling after sliding. Stats for All, on the other hand, will increase the Likely Suspect’s reload, handling, stability, and range after hitting three different targets.

God roll: Sideways, Golden Tricorn (PVE)

Merciless

For many Destiny 2 players, the Merciless Solar fusion rifle is the go-to fusion rifle of the bunch—and this choice is a relatively recent one, thanks to a major buff to the weapon that happened when the Season of the Seraph launched. Conserve Momentum and Impetustraits greatly benefit Merciless. The increased charging rate no longer resets whenever you kill a target. Also, reloading after a kill increases the weapon’s damage output. What used to be the weapon’s biggest drawback has become the best selling point for the Merciless.

Exotic trait: Conserve Momentum, Impetus

Riptide

Arguably one of the best fusion rifles for Destiny 2 veterans is the Riptide. As a Crucible weapon, it is relatively easy to unlock, so there’s no excuse to avoid this weapon from being part of your arsenal. The best trait combination for the Riptide in PVE is the Auto-Loading Holster and the Chill Clip. Auto-Loading Holster reloads the holstered weapons after 2.5 seconds. The Chill Clip trait makes hits from the top half of the magazine detonate and slow down enemies — with Riptide’s Rapid-Fire archetype, this weapon is like a rapid-firing grenade launcher. This will guarantee chaos to ensue, much to the Guardian’s delight.

God roll: Auto-Loading Holster + Chill Clip

Vex Mythoclast

Many Destiny 2 players claim that Vex Mythoclast is the best fusion rifle in the game. A brief look at this weapon’s stats and perks, and it is pretty hard to argue the opposite. The Vex Mythoclast is basically an Auto and Fusion rifle hybrid, which boosts up its damage output thanks to the Timeless Mythoclast perk. Moreover, the Temporal Unlimiter allows the player to build stacks of Overcharge after getting kills with this rifle, dealing more damage to enemies.

Exotic trait: Timeless Mythoclast, Temporal Unlimiter

Those are our picks for the best Destiny 2 fusion rifles right now. Did we miss your go-to voop gun? Let us know in the comments. We’ll update this post alongside most major Destiny 2 updates to add and remove any contenders for best available fusion rifles.