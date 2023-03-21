Data Retrieval: Hard Data Deposit Location – Destiny 2 Vexcalibur

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Along with all this content, Bungie has also included a secret exotic quest that launched yesterday after the weekly reset. Similar to other exotics like Osteo Striga and Revision Zero, players can craft this glaive after completing the NODE.OVRD.AVALON exotic quest. There are also weekly missions tied to Vexcaliber which sees you journeying into the Vex Network to try and establish a connection with Asher Mir. Here’s how to solve this mystery and complete the Data Retrieval: Hard Data Deposit triumph in Destiny 2:

Data Retrieval: Hard Data Deposit

This week’s Data Retrieval is located after the first encounter. Once you complete the encounter, make your way across the platforms until you reach the stream of Radiolarian Fluid. Instead of going left and descending the teleporting platforms go right along the wall. There won’t be a lot of room to maneuver so carefully walk along the platforms until you can go around the corner. Now equip Vexcalibur and hold down the block button so you can pass through the Vex force field.

When you pass through the barrier, grab the red orb on the ground and head back to the stream of Radiolarian Fluid. You will now need to progress down the teleporting platforms toward the small deposit box below (circled above). Be very careful going down the platforms, because the last thing you want is to die while you’re holding the orb. You should be able to just ignore the Harpies shooting at you since they don’t do a lot of damage.

Once you reach the box, deposit the orb to spawn a Vex portal and another chest. Do not go through the portal until you open the chest. Upon interacting with the chest you will complete Data Retrieval: Disposal Subject and earn some crafting materials. Now go through the Vex portal to be warped right to the rally flag before the next encounter.