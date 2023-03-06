Battle Scar Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, Battle Scar is a lightweight frame kinetic pulse rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Battle Scar in Destiny 2

You can obtain Battle Scar by opening Legendary engrams and ranking up with vendors. It is also occasionally sold by Banshee-44 in the Tower.

Battle Scar God Rolls

Battle Scar PVE God Roll

Chambered Compensator

Tactical Mag or Accurized Rounds

Keep Away or Perpetual Motion

Kinetic Tremors or Osmosis

Masterwork: Reload Speed

Battle Scar seems like a pretty solid PVE weapon in Destiny 2. As of Lightfall, primary Kinetic weapons get a 10% damage bonus against unshielded targets, which is nice. This pulse also has access to the new Kinetic Tremors perk, which causes damage to surrounding enemies on sustained damage to a target. Field-Tested makes this thing feel great, and Keep Away is a good choice for endgame content where you’re probably staying away from enemies anyway. As a lightweight pulse rifle, Battle Scar also increases your movement speed while it’s equipped, which is always nice!

Battle Scar PVP God Roll

Chambered Compensator

Accurized Rounds

Perpetual Motion or Encore

Headseeker or High-Impact Reserves

Masterwork: Handling

Sadly, Kinetic Tremors isn’t as useful in PVP, but Battle Scar is still an extremely reliable weapon in the Crucible. Its Origin Trait, Field Tested, really shines here. It doesn’t actually require a kill to get its buffs, just damage. That means that merely damaging an opposing Guardian will boost your range, stability, handling, and reload speed. In terms of primary perks, Encore is a great kill-chaining perk and High-Impact Reserves is a solid damage boost as long as you can resist the urge to compulsively reload. Perpetual Motion is another option in the third column if you like the neutral bonuses it provides.

That’s about it for Battle Scar. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.