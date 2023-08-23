All Secret Triumph Locations in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch

Every Destiny 2 season has secrets that take the form of collectibles or puzzles hiding in plain sight that reward players with a secret chest. Players can uncover secret Triumphs in Season of the Witch activities, like Altars of Summoning and Savathun’s Spire, as they become available throughout the season.

You can check which secrets you’ve discovered by going to the Season of the Witch Triumphs page and clicking on the Secrets category.

Secrets of the Spire I Location

Secrets of the Spire I is the first secret triumph in Season of the Witch. The in-game text reads:

“Activate the first set of elemental runes in the Ascent”

After the first encounter in the Savathun’s Spire activity, make your way up. When you reach the small room with statues holding circular platforms in a zig-zag pattern, you can find the first elemental rune hanging on a statue against the wall.

Shoot the Void elemental rune (with the X-looking Hive symbol) to activate it, and go around the corner to shoot the Solar elemental rune (with the A-looking Hive symbol). From there, hop onto the large circular platform with a pillar. Above the Hive barrier, you’ll find the third and final Void elemental rune.

You need to use a weapon with the matching element to activate elemental runes. Once all three runes are activated, the Hive barrier will come down, and you can grab the secret chest.

Secrets of the Spire II Location

Secrets of the Spire II is the second secret triumph in Season of the Witch. The in-game text reads:

“Activate the first set of elemental runes in the Labyrinth”

After you perform the jumping puzzle in the outside area of Savathun’s Spire, stop when you see the rally flag. Then, turn around to look at the four platforms on the edge of the building you jumped across.

Beneath those platforms are alternating Void and Solar elemental runes. Like Secrets of the Spire I, you or your teammates must shoot the runes with the matching element weapon. Activating all four runes spawns a chest near the rally flag.

