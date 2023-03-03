All Neomuna Action Figure Locations in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Like in prior Destiny 2 expansions, there are lots of secrets to find in Lightfall. If you want to get the Virtual Fighter title and seal, you’ll have to explore Neomuna and find a number of action figures throughout the patrol zone. Here’s where to find all of the Neomuna action figures in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Neomuna Action Figures — Week 1

As of the first week of Lightfall, two action figures are available to find in Neomuna. Here’s how to find both.

You’ll find the first Neomuna action figure in the Ahimsa Park area. Enter Ahimsa Park from Striders’ Gate then look for a large building with a rounded roof. Jump onto the balcony and drop drop inside of it. You’ll find a set of stairs with a small gap beneath them nestled into a rock. Crawl under the stairs and you’ll find the Neomuna action figure there.

The second Neomuna action figure in week one can be found in the Irkalla Complex. To get there, start in the Zephyr Concourse. Head west to get to the Esi Terminal, then turn left and head towards the open door. Go inside, move down the corridor, then go through an open door on the right. Leap down the balconies and go through the portal, which will take you to Irkalla Complex.

Go through the hole blown open in the wall and turn left, using the piled-up crates in the corner to climb onto the wall. Jump onto each of the three cannons on the wall and look in the direction they’re pointing. You should see a Pyramid fragment far off in the sky from each one — you might need a sniper rifle for this. Shoot each fragment, and the action figure should spawn at the end of the cannon you’re standing on.

Where to Place the Neomuna Figures

Spawn into Striders’ Gate and look down and to your right. You’ll see a yellow building which you can enter through a door. Inside, you’ll be able to place the Neomuna action figures.