All Major Arcana Cards & Buffs in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch

The tarot-style Deck of Whispers includes 12 Major Arcana cards in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch.

This is new way of receiving buffs in the Savathun’s Spire and Altars of Summoning activities, and your deck is a core part of this season. The deck must have at least five Major Arcana cards in order to draw one before an encounter, giving you and your allies a buff.

When your deck randomly selects a card, only the name of the card displays at the bottom left of the screen, and the image of the card sits above the podium. For now, the drawn card doesn’t say what it does, leaving you and your allies in the dark about what buff you received. It’ll take time to familiarize yourself with all of the cards, so here’s a list of all the Major Arcana cards in Destiny 2 and what they do.

All Major Arcana Cards and Buffs:

The Sisters I: Final blows have a chance to drop special ammo. The Witch II: Increases damage with each final blow. The Adherent III: Rapidly defeating combatants has a chance to regenerate health and shields. The Harbinger IV: Final blows have a chance to create an explosion, damaging nearby enemies. Blades V: Rapidly defeating combatants has a chance to drop heavy ammo. Lacuna VI: Dealing Void damage adds Suppression. Liminal VII: Dealing Arc damage adds Jolt. Ascension VIII: Dealing Solar damage adds Scorch. Lament IX: Rapidly defeating combatants reduces class ability cooldown. The Lie X: Final blows reduce melee cooldown. The Truth XI: Dealing damage reduces grenade cooldown. XII: (Hidden for now, we’ll update this when we find out)

To get these Major Arcana cards, you need to collect Opaque Cards from seasonal activities and complete The Bladed Path seasonal quest. Starting from Step 7 in The Bladed Path quest, players can get elemental Major Arcana cards too, and we have a guide on how to do that.

You can add and remove cards from your Deck of Whispers at the Athenaeum — which you can get to from the HELM. Here, you can read the buff descriptions under each card.

