All Aquarium Vivarium Locations Guide in Destiny 2 Deep Dive

One of Destiny 2 Season of the Deep’s triumphs is Aquarium Vivarium, tied to the new three-player Deep Dive activity. Under the Deep Dive triumphs page, you’ll find a list of flora and plants you need to harvest for Aquarium Vivarium. Decorating your HELM aquarium with funky coral is cool, but completing this triumph rewards players with the Síocháin’s Scuba Exotic Ghost shell, too.

Table of Contents

Aquarium Vivarium locations

You can acquire flora and plants in matchmade and private Deep Dive modes within a single run, but it may take multiple runs if you are playing with strangers trying to complete the activity quickly. Also, these plants have a glowing aura, so they’re easy to spot once you get close. This guide will help you locate the six unique flora and plants and categorize them based on the methane sea depth, so you’ll know when to expect them.

Twilight plant

When you first enter the corals of the methane sea, find the yellow plant in front. From there, go through the narrow path on the right side. Turn right again, and you’ll find the bright Twilight plant at 750 meters in the methane sea.

Twilight flora

From there — when you get 1000 meters down — you’ll find the Twilight flora. Instead of going through the methane portal into the facility, turn around and harvest the Twilight flora by the rocks on the opposite side of the portal.

Midnight plant

After the first Deep Dive encounter, walk through the underwater facility, but don’t jump down the large opening. There’s a stack of boxes in that room, and behind those boxes is an open door on the floor.

Make your way down the vents and into the Bathypelagic Midnight area to grab the Midnight plant at 1250 meters depth.

Midnight flora

Then, jump through the fan below. Follow the usual path for Deep Dive, but stop when you see the tall plant in the small cave.

Walk left of the tall plant to find the little Midnight flora at 2000 meters.

Abyss plant

After the second encounter, head through the methane portal on the left side — this will drop you near the lever in the Abyssopelagic Abyss. From the lever, head to the wall on the right and grab the Abyss plant at 3500 meters.

Abyss flora

Lastly, follow the path toward the next encounter. Jump through the red-glowing caves, and drop down into the cave with the doorway. Here, you’ll find a lever — opposite the doorway — behind a pillar in the cave. The Abyss flora is on a rock by the lever at 4000 meters into the methane sea.

Once you’ve acquired all flora and plants, claim the Síocháin’s Scuba Exotic Ghost shell from your Season of the Deep triumphs.