First Look at New Gear Coming in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

The future of Final Fantasy XIV looks bright from how it was described by the game's director and producer, Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida during London's Fan Festival opening keynote. Since the upcoming expansion, Dawntrail, will raise Jobs' level cap, players will require new gear, and fans received a first look at some concepts of upcoming sets during the broadcast.

Dawntrail will raise each job's level cap from 90 to 100, and gearsets traditionally update every two or three levels, meaning that there will be many new appearances and items for Warriors of Light to earn throughout the upcoming expansion. While the keynote didn't spoil the surprise of revealing every individual gearset, spectators were shown concept art of job-specific Artifact gear they can expect to see in-game.

First showcased were multiple sets of fashionable, dapper clothing designed for Disciples of the Hand and Disciple of the Land jobs. While one of the three sets shown appeared to be a traditional crafter's garb — worker's apron and tools included — the other sets increased in fanciness.

Image via Square Enix

The second set of art showed off a few concepts of Artifact gear specific to individual jobs. Among the those shown were what White Mages, Dancers, Dark Knights, and Monks will wear at some point during Dawntrail. The designs stay true to each job's aesthetic and are immediately recognizable without labeling.

Image via Square Enix

These concepts were just a taste of the many gearsets coming in Dawntrail. Players can expect plenty of new items to mix and match to create new glamours and personalize their Warriors of Light.