Final Fantasy XIV's Fan Festival is back in full force, and the second iteration has kicked off in London. As is tradition, FFXIV director and producer Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida took the stage to give information about updates players can expect to see soon.

Attendees of London's Fan Fest could hear directly from Yoshi-P himself about the future of Final Fantasy XIV and its upcoming expansion, Dawntrail, which releases in summer 2024. Watching the keynote live may not have been feasible for fans across the pond, as the event occurred in the early morning hours in the United States.

One of the highlights of the event was the first look at one of the two new Jobs coming to Dawntrail. Yoshi-P also went into detail on upcoming locations and Duties while showcasing how the upcoming graphical update plays part in bringing them to life.

For those who missed the keynote, here's what was announced during the keynote at London's 2023 Fan Festival.

Everything announced in FFXIV London Fan Festival Keynote

Information about the rest of Endwalker