FFXIV Reveals Moblins, New Allied Tribe in Dawntrail

Final Fantasy XIV's new Allied Tribe, Moblins, has been revealed at the FFXIV Fan Festival in London. One of the many peoples living in the regions the Warrior of Light is exploring in Dawntrail, Moblins are knowledgeable about what the good materials in the regions are and where to find them.

The expansion is taking players to Tural, a region of large tropical forests and some secret places to yet be unveiled. Among the different races that populate these regions, players will find the Moblins. These little creatures might look familiar, because they share common ancestry with the well-known Goblins that players have already met in previous expansions. Physical appearance is as close to their Eorzean cousins as the Moblins will get, considering how different the settings and cultures are in Tural.

Image via Square Enix

Moblins reside in the jungles of Kozama'Uka and have developed the ability to find any useful material, even the rare ones. As an Allied Tribe, they will establish conversations with all races, welcoming skilled trade folks. Although it hasn't been confirmed yet, Moblins seem to be related to the Disciples of the Land and the Disciples of the Hand classes, since they have been described as being able to provide "the creative environment and quality materials" artisans need.

Other races were mentioned in the FFXIV London Fan Fest, such as the Mamool Ja, and since the announcement of FFXIV Dawntrail expansion, new Allied Tribes have been teased. However, having the one related to gathering or crafting as the first one is a novelty when compared to how the previous expansions were handled.