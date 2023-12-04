Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FINAL FANTASY XIVNEWS

PUBLISHED

FFXIV Reveals Special Site for 10th Anniversary Messages

Series-creator Sakaguchi toasts to FFXIV!

Michael Hassall

About the Author

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

Related Posts

Special Guests Continue to Send Tributes for FFXIV's 10th Anniversary to Pay Homage to the Game
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Patch 6.2 Special Site is Live, Reveals Lahabrea as Hot
Michael Higham
New FFXIV Patch 6.3 Details Emerge as Official Site is Updated
Michael Higham