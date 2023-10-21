Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

PUBLISHED

FFXIV London Keynote Reveals New Beautiful Screenshots of Upcoming Dungeons

These breath-taking dungeons are coming in Dawntrail!

Michael Hassall

Final Fantasy XIV fans got a special look at the upcoming dungeons for Dawntrail at the FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 in London, as Square Enix revealed a half dozen incredible screenshots and concept art.

Among the revealed dungeons were a riverboat cruise, a strange and alien mountain, a dive into a mezo-American inspired dungeon, and a mysterious technological-advanced area. 

The riverboat dungeon cruise seems to be inspired by the mighty Amazon river, with the first portion taking place on a perilous pontoon boat. It then moves onto an underground area, with light piercing through holes in the stone ceiling. 

2546c3a0d7726d4fb5859152850b9f75.png
Image via Square Enix

The second dungeon was a high mountain peak capped with snow, but with strange tendrils emerging from the rock. Underneath the mountain, mysterious purple energy seems to pulsate. 

b6b3e95ef17b07fc1aa3a8e100aadd91.png
Image via Square Enix

The next two dungeons we only saw a single piece of concept art, but they revealed a lot. One was an expansive underground area, and the next was a strange, high-tech area with a giant tank of strange blue material. It’s speculated that this is related to Ceruleum. 

45339336fd0499f53f344dca7e689d06.png
Image via Square Enix

It’s speculated that this more technologically advanced dungeon is related to Ceruleum. 

1f495ba6d46cb2d3e2fb3071043cd729.png
Image via Square Enix

These screenshots have given fans the first look at the battle content for FFXIV: Dawntrail, but at the moment, everything beyond basic details is speculation. However, what’s most interesting is the variety. Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida teased fans at the London Keynote suggesting that the long-awaited vacation for the Warrior of Light may be a little more complicated than initially thought.

About the Author

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

