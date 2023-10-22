Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists

PUBLISHED

Yoshi-P Reveals the One Question He’s Tired of Being Asked About FFXIV

FFXIV's director and producer doesn't want to hear this question again.

Michael Hassall

Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida has revealed the one type of question he’s tired of being asked by Final Fantasy XIV fans and journalists at events — and that question is “what’s going to happen in the expansion after next?”

Yoshi-P revealed the question he could do without ever being asked again as part of a Q&A session with members of the press held at the FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 in London on Oct. 21, as revealed in a transcript by Crystal Universe. Yoshida explained that he was tired of hearing questions about the 8.0 expansion’s story and potential new jobs, when 7.0, Dawntrail, hadn’t even been released yet.

In the Q&A, Yoshida was asked what question he would like to stop hearing at Fan Fest and future events. His answer: “The questions I can stop hearing are these: 'How does the story continue in 8.0?', 'What new jobs will there be in 8.0?' We are creating a new expansion and we don’t have many details yet released. But people skip the progression to the next possible expansion. I already have ideas up to 10.0, but I can’t give any information about it at the moment.”

Yoshi-P had already shared that he had plenty of ideas for the game, for another four expansions at least, as early as the release of Endwalker

Speculation and theory-crafting are part of the fun of FFXIV, although it’s clear the lead producer and director of the game gets tired of having to tell people he can’t give any more information. Square Enix often drip-feeds the FFXIV fan base details on upcoming additions to the game, so information is sparse. But some would argue that’s just part of the fun, and Yoshi-P’s dislike for that particular line of questioning likely stems from a desire to keep new features a surprise for fans as much as just not wanting to hear the same question over and over again.

Dawntrail, the next expansion for Final Fantasy XIV, is set to release in Summer 2024. At the London Fan Fest, a new job, the Viper, was revealed, as well as numerous story details.

About the Author

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

Related Posts

The Title Belt As Phallic Symbol: NJPW Summer Struggle 7/26-27/20 Review
Emily Pratt
NJPW G1 Climax 31 Nights 1-2 Review: That Rainy Day Feeling Again
Emily Pratt
NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam in MetLife Dome Review: Torture? In My House?
Emily Pratt