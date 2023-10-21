Echoes of Vana'diel is the New Alliance Raid Series in Dawntrail

For FFXIV's Dawntrail expansion, players are headed for the world of Vana'diel. "Echoes of Vana'diel" is the official announced title for the all-new raid series, celebrating over 20 years of the MMORPG Final Fantasy XI.

For any players that took the journey through FFXI content, they may recognize the name Vana'diel as the name of the very world players inhabit within the game. It's a broad title reveal that doesn't give too much away, but makes it clear that we'll learn at least something about the world that came before Eorzea. FFXI released in 2002, after all, with FFXIV coming about eight years later.

Image via Square Enix

FFXIV director Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida played a bit coy as he continued to speak during the reveal, admitting there's not a tremendous amount they can share beyond the title announcement and basic subject of the Alliance Raid. "As for what [the] story will feature, who you will meet, what bosses you will fight, we can't tell you that." He did mention players would only be stepping into the game for "a glimpse of this wonderful, exciting world." He closed the segment, declaring, "we can guarantee that it will be something that long-time fans of FFXI ... will be able to truly enjoy."

During Final Fantasy XIV's Fan Festival in London, many reveals were made. A new job and limited job were confirmed, players were shown further graphical updates, new Ultimate content was revealed, and countless others. Another announcement involved new lifestyle content, including new variant dungeons, a new eight-player Raid, and the new Alliance Raid.

While it's currently unclear how deep the lore dive for this Alliance Raid will go, players will get more information about it at Japan's Fan Festival in early 2024.