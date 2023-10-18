Square Enix Slashes FFXIV Prices By 50 Percent Ahead of London Fan Festival

Those who are on the fence about picking up Final Fantasy XIV or the latest expansion, Endwalker, are now in luck due to a massive sale. Announced on Wednesday, Final Fantasy XIV Complete and Collector’s Editions, and Endwalker Standard and Collector’s Edition are on sale for 50 percent off their normal price.

The sale will run from Oct. 18 until Nov. 1 and will only affect purchases made through the Square Enix Store, Mog Station, and PlayStation Store. Final Fantasy XIV Complete Edition is on sale for $29.99 (usually $59.99), the Collector’s Edition for $69.99 (usually $139.99), Endwalker Standard Edition for $19.99 (Normally $39.99), and Endwalker Collector’s Edition is on sale at $29.99 (usually $59.99).

This is one of the best opportunities to grab some of the expensive Collector’s Editions of the game, which include additional features such as mounts, minions, weapons, glamours, and more. However, these versions of the game don’t act as upgrades to existing copies of the game. Upgrades to Digital Collector’s Editions of the game through the Mog Station aren’t on sale and are still retailing for $19.99 for each expansion.

Regardless, this sale is significant. The last time Final Fantasy XIV went on a 50 percent sale was in July as part of the Steam Summer Sale, but it only included the Steam edition. The last 50 percent sale that affected all versions of the game took place in July 2020, a year into the release of Shadowbringers, during what many consider the start of the game’s major resurgence. In 2021, upgrades to Digital Collector’s Editions went on sale for 50 percent off.

The timing of this sale seems likely to capitalize on the influx of players due to the recent extension of the free trial to include the Stormblood expansion. Overall, Square Enix has timed this sale to capitalize on both free trial players and hype around the upcoming expansion, Dawntrail.