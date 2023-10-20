Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

New Limited-Time Items for Sale in FFXIV’s Online Store to Celebrate Fan Fest London

Grab the glamours you've been eyeing while they're on sale!

Michael Hassall

Multiple Final Fantasy XIV Online Store items are on sale as Square Enix ramps up excitement around the FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 in London. The sale began on the morning of Oct. 20, with details posted on social media and across official FFXIV blogs.

A new series of in-game Orchestrion tracks were released on the Online Store as part of the sale and celebration. Titled Forge Ahead, there are a total of 10 new tracks across two bundles. The Forge Ahead: Piano Orchestrion Set features new piano arrangements of the tracks Flow, What Once Was, Carrots of Happiness, The Labyrinth, and Dedicated to Moonlight (Amanda Achen Vocals). 

The Forge Ahead: Band Orchestrion Set features the same series of songs, but as band arrangements. These bundles are the first time these versions of the tracks will be available in-game. Both bundles are on sale for $13.50, down from $15.00 as part of the launch. These orchestrion releases coincide with the upcoming release of the physical Forge Ahead: Final Fantasy XIV ~Arrangement Album~ which is set to go on sale on Nov. 29.

FFXIV Optional Items go on sale to celebrate Fan Festival London 2023

But beyond these new musical offerings, a host of emotes, mounts, glamours, and more besides have had their prices slashed. These seem particularly focused on some of the many “Far Eastern” pieces of glamour and mounts, including the Mystic Panda mount, Far Eastern Schoolgirl’s Uniform, Far Eastern Patriarch’s Attire, and dozens more. This is perhaps to celebrate the inclusion of Stormblood in FFXIV’s free trial.

Showcase of Garlond GL-IS
Image via Square Enix

The popular Garlond GL-IS mount, a two-person sidecar motorbike, is also on sale again. This item was previously put on sale during the Las Vegas Fan Festival and anniversary sale period.

It’s currently unknown how long this sale will go on for, but previous Fan Fest and anniversary sales this year only lasted a couple of weeks.

Want more Final Fantasy XIV news? Try our new Discord webhook, delivering the latest news straight to your Discord servers. Learn more about how to link it here, or go straight to the signup page here

About the Author

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

