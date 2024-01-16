Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Wooden Blinds

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A set of wooden slats designed to keep interiors dim and idle hands a-dusting.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Ironwood Lumber
8
Item Icon
Red Pine Lumber
8
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton Thread
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
8
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

