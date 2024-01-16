Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Well Pump
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
This working well pump provides a reliable─and apparently endless─source of clean water.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
560
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Mortar
32
Limestone
32
Firebricks
32
High Steel Nugget
32
Chloroschist Whetstone
32
Crystals
Water Crystal
32
Lightning Crystal
32
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3500
Max Quality
7200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV All Saint's Wake October 2022 Quest Info, Emote, Rewards, and More
Michael Higham
The Must-Play FFXIV Content You Should Finish Before (or After) Endwalker
Michael Higham
FFXIV Composer Reflects on the “Culmination of a Musical Journey” in Endwalker
Mike Williams