FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Well Pump

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

This working well pump provides a reliable─and apparently endless─source of clean water.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
32
Item Icon
Limestone
32
Item Icon
Firebricks
32
Item Icon
High Steel Nugget
32
Item Icon
Chloroschist Whetstone
32
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
32
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
32
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

