Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Weighted Adamantite Sledgehammer

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Scale Glue
2
Item Icon
Adamantite Ingot
2
Item Icon
Astral Birch Lumber
2
Item Icon
Landborne Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Fieldcraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Update Fixes a Lot of the Stuff You Hate
Dillon Skiffington
Elden Ring Spirit Ashes Tier List - Updated February 2024
placeholder
Nerium,Corey Plante
The Division 2 Mods Guide: How to Unlock Mods
Dillon Skiffington