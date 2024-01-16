Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Scale Glue
Reagent - Item Level 148
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
An adhesive substance created by boiling down the hard scales of peistes and dragons.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
3 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Biast Scales
2
Dragon Scale
2
Drake Scales
2
Crystals
Water Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
59
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
270
Max Quality
2104
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
546
Craftsmanship
580
