FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Scale Glue

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

An adhesive substance created by boiling down the hard scales of peistes and dragons.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Biast Scales
2
Item Icon
Dragon Scale
2
Item Icon
Drake Scales
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

