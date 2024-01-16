Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Waterfall Partition

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A partition of softly falling water. ※Up to twenty may be placed in a single estate.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Prismstone
32
Item Icon
Ambrosial Water
32
Item Icon
Chondrite Ingot
32
Item Icon
Integral Lumber
32
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
32
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
32
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

