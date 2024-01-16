Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Watcher's Palace Interior Wall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An interior wall crafted to mimic the design of the Watcher's Palace.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Onyx
8
Item Icon
Mortar
8
Item Icon
Bismuth Ingot
8
Item Icon
Black Limestone
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

